Hurriyat accuses India of putting occupied Kashmir on sale

The Newspaper's CorrespondentPublished December 29, 2021 - Updated December 29, 2021 09:31am
All Parties Hurriyat Conference's leader Mirwaiz Umar Farooq is pictured in this file photo. — Photo courtesy Facebook/The Print
All Parties Hurriyat Conference's leader Mirwaiz Umar Farooq is pictured in this file photo. — Photo courtesy Facebook/The Print

NEW DELHI: Jammu and Kashmir Hurriyat Party and other opposition groups on Tuesday slammed India’s recent move to allow non-Kashmiris to buy land, saying New Delhi had put up Jammu and Kashmir on sale.

In a statement, Kashmir’s All Parties Hurriyat Conference headed by incarcerated Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, said it has “strongly appealed to the international community to take cognisance of the systemic demographic change being foisted upon Muslim majority Jammu & Kashmir, by settling outsiders here including through a new policy of sale of land and natural resources to them.”

APHC said that of Government of India wants to change the demographic character of Muslim majority J&K and disempower its residents through such diktats. It said the measures were aimed at scuttling “the final resolution of the long standing international political dispute of Kashmir in accordance with the will and aspirations of its people as promised by the international community, based on principles of justice and international law.”

Since August 2019, in succession one after another authoritarian laws and diktats are being implemented in the state towards this end and “to facilitate the electoral prospects of the ruling party in India as J&K has become its favourite whipping boy.”

The Indian administration was pursuing a divide and rule policy by splitting the population of J&K “on the basis of religions, regions, ethnicities and political interests to fracture political aspirations and voices,” the Hurriyat statement said.

Last week the J&K administration, headed by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, changed land use laws and allowed re-classifying agricultural land for non-agricultural purposes.

The decision triggered strong criticism from regional parties, who said the land would be used to settle non-locals.

Recently the government told parliament that only seven plots of land had been purchased in J&K following the scrapping of special status.

Allowing people from outside J&K to buy land in the UT was one of the major talking points for the BJP and the centre, but so far that doesn’t seem to be the case.

APHC said that the situation in J&K is “deeply disconcerting and highly repressive as people are the receiving end of this colonial mindset.”

It asked people not to lose hope but stay vigilant and alert “and safeguard their right over their land and resources as much as possible.”

The Indian government and its handicked administration has held a real estate summit in Jammu (the first of its kind) to encourage people from across the country to buy land, or a second home, in Jammu and Kashmir.

Published in Dawn, December 29th, 2021

Fastrack
Dec 29, 2021 08:42am
Salute to the Kashmiris for standing tall to tyranny. The finest young men being butchered by those who shed croc-tears at isolated incidents elsewhere.
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Dec 29, 2021 08:43am
Freedom is Kashmiris destiny. Tomorrow if not today. But 100% sure.
Reply Recommend 0
Yours Truly
Dec 29, 2021 08:44am
Their country, their laws. Just like our policy of non-commenting on Uighyrs.
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Dec 29, 2021 08:47am
If a Kashmiri struggling for his freedom is a terrorist, Bhagat Singh was a bigger terrorist.
Reply Recommend 0
Justice
Dec 29, 2021 08:55am
Hurriyat is no longer relevant. Kashmir pundits are coming back. You deal with it.
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Dec 29, 2021 08:58am
Poor foreign illegal settlers from other countries like Tamil, Bihar, Kerala will end up losing everything and going back with their certificates once IOK is liberated by the freedom fighters, soon.
Reply Recommend 0
Ayush singh
Dec 29, 2021 08:58am
So on grounds modi is doing real changes in kashmir While some PM and foreign minister rely on tweets and speeches and expect something miracle
Reply Recommend 0
Ajay
Dec 29, 2021 09:00am
Foreign occupants now demanding the land is theirs and the original inhabitants of the land cannot settle there. This is a joke.
Reply Recommend 0
Murad Mahal
Dec 29, 2021 09:13am
@Zak,: Drea, dream, dream. Sing sing sing for hope is free.
Reply Recommend 0
Planettrekker
Dec 29, 2021 09:16am
Indian citizens have every right to settle anywhere on their sovereign territory. Period.
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Dec 29, 2021 09:17am
@Justice, Pundits fake stories won't help India. You deal with it.
Reply Recommend 0
zoro
Dec 29, 2021 09:19am
We are Indians ... and we settle anywhere we wish to .....
Reply Recommend 0
Ma
Dec 29, 2021 09:20am
Indian government learning from their friend Israel
Reply Recommend 0
Vick
Dec 29, 2021 09:20am
And who changed the demography of Hindu Kashmir? Where does Kashmir word originate from?
Reply Recommend 0
Jups
Dec 29, 2021 09:22am
People of Kashmir needs development and job, far too long they are only dependent on ancestral occupations. These investments should ensure people don't have to make a living by Rs 500 a day for stone pelting offered by Hurriyat leaders.
Reply Recommend 0
Jups
Dec 29, 2021 09:22am
@Fastrack, yes perhaps in 3022.
Reply Recommend 0
Constantine
Dec 29, 2021 09:25am
We are the original inhabitants of that land and we will settle and mark our territory there. The Sikh empire and maharaja’s empire both included Kashmir. Who’s the settler?
Reply Recommend 0

