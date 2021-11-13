Dawn Logo

2 soldiers martyred during IBO in Balochistan's Hoshab: ISPR

Dawn.comPublished November 13, 2021 - Updated November 13, 2021 08:00pm
A file photo of members of Pakistan's security forces. — AFP/File
A file photo of members of Pakistan's security forces. — AFP/File

Two soldiers were martyred on Saturday during an exchange of fire with terrorists in an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Balochistan's Hoshab area, according to a statement from the military's media wing.

Security forces conducted an operation in the area after getting intelligence about the "presence of externally supported terrorists in surroundings of Turbat", the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) statement said.

"On being surrounded by the security forces, an engagement ensued, in which terrorists suffered heavy losses. During the engagement, two soldiers, Sepoy Ramzan — resident of Sargodha district — and Lance Naik Liaqat Iqbal — resident of Swabi district — sacrificed their lives fighting valiantly," the ISPR statement said.

It added that in another incident, Sepoy lnam Ullah from Lakki Marwat district also embraced martyrdom while clearing an improvised explosive device planted by terrorists along a route frequented by civilians.

"Pakistan's security forces remain determined to defeat acts of cowardly terrorists, aimed at disrupting peace, stability and progress of Balochistan," the ISPR statement said.

In June, a soldier of the Frontier Corps (FC) embraced martyrdom in a terrorist attack on a water tanker in Hoshab.

Earlier in February, a member of the security forces was martyred when terrorists attacked an FC check post near Hoshab area of Kech district.

