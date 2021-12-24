Pakistan welcomes UNSC resolution easing aid flow to Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Thursday welcomed the UN Security Council resolution that eased the flow of aid to Afghanistan and expressed the hope that the world would urgently fulfil the needs of struggling Afghans.

“Pakistan welcomes the adoption, by consensus, of the United Nations Security Council Resolution 2615, that has reaffirmed that provision of humanitarian and other assistance to the people of Afghanistan is not a violation of the Security Council’s Sanctions regime,” a statement issued by the Foreign Office said.

The Security Council on Wednesday adopted a US-proposed resolution allowing humanitarian aid to be delivered to Afghanistan to avert an economic collapse.

The resolution read: “Payment of funds, other financial assets or economic resources and the provision of goods and services necessary to ensure the timely delivery of such assistance or to support such activities are permitted.”

It noted that such assistance would not violate the sanctions imposed on Taliban and their affiliates.

There has been widespread recognition of the aggravating humanitarian situation in Afghanistan, but donors have struggled to find ways to deliver aid to the people in the war-ravaged country.

The FO said the resolution had been adopted at a critical time, and the move reflected the international community’s “sense of urgency” to help the Afghan people.

It further noted that the resolution was “a step in the right direction” for helping the Afghans faced with a dire situation.

It recalled that this sentiment was reflected in the resolution adopted unanimously by the 17th extraordinary session of the OIC’s meeting of Council of Foreign Ministers hosted by Pakistan last week.

The OIC meeting had called for the swift roll-out of all possible humanitarian, recovery, reconstruction, development, technical and material assistance to Afghanistan.

“As called for by the OIC, pathways should now be found towards revitalising of the Afghan economy and unfreezing of the assets that rightfully belong to the Afghan people,” it added.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, in his speech at the OIC CFM, had also stated that sanctions should not prevent the international community from providing humanitarian and other essential assistance to the people of Afghanistan.

“Pakistan hopes that the international community, especially the donor countries, UN agencies, humanitarian organisations, international financial institutions and other emergency relief providers, will act swiftly and with determination, to provide all possible assistance to the people of Afghanistan,” the FO said.

Published in Dawn, December 24th, 2021