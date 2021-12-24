Dawn Logo

Army chief briefed about preparedness during visit to LoC bases

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterPublished December 24, 2021 - Updated December 24, 2021 07:52am
Army Chief Gen Qamar Bajwa is pictured during his visit to forward bases on Thursday. — Photo via ISPR
ISLAMABAD: Army Chief Gen Qamar Bajwa was briefed about operational preparedness on the Line of Control during a visit to the forward bases on Thursday.

“General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS), visited forward areas along Line of Control (LOC) today. The COAS was briefed on ground situation along the LOC and operational preparedness of the formation,” the ISPR said in a statement.

The army chief interacted with troops deployed along the LoC in Kot Kotera Sector, the ISPR statement further said.

A ceasefire on the LoC has held since Pakistan and India revived it in February after backchannel talks. The resumption of ceasefire was widely welcomed as many hoped that it would eventually pave the way for normalisation of ties.

The hopes were reinforced when weeks later Gen Bajwa, while speaking at a seminar in Islamabad, said that it was time for India and Pakistan to bury the past and move forward.

However, mistrust and hostility have continued to mar the relationship. There has been no let-up in the Indian government’s vile rhetoric against Pakistan.

Gen Bajwa, during his visit to LoC, appreciated the combat readiness of the troops and their high state of morale.

“Continuous vigil and rea­diness to counter all threats and contingencies is vital for ensuring security along the LoC,” he emphasised.

Published in Dawn, December 24th, 2021

