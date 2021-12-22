Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | December 22, 2021

Punjab Assembly resolution supports Tableeghi Jamaat

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterPublished December 22, 2021 - Updated December 22, 2021 10:55am

LAHORE: The Punjab Assembly on Tuesday unanimously passed a resolution in support of the Tableeghi Jamaat, which had been banned by Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA).

The resolution taken up out of turn was moved by PML-Q’s Khadija Umar. It said that the Tableeghi Jamaat is apolitical, engaged in preaching of Islam and has no connection with terrorism acts.

PML-N’s Samiullah Khan and PPP’s Hassan Murtaza objected to the use of the word ‘only’ preaching outfit, saying there are other organisations that are preaching Islam in the country and abroad.

On their insistence the word was omitted from the resolution before its unanimous adoption.

Speaker Chaudhry Parvez Elahi said people from 72 countries, including Saudi Arabia, would attend annual congregations of Tableeghi Jamaat. He said he had held meetings with ambassadors of various Muslim countries on the issue during the last two days and that Saudi envoy promised to look into it.

He claimed that the resolution had been moved on the advice of the envoys.

He said that he was disclosing this just for information of the lawmakers and his statement would not be part of the official record.

IRRIGATION: Provincial Irrigation Minister Mohsin Leghari has counseled Sindh Assembly members to sit with representatives of Punjab to discuss and settle water issues instead of adopting resolutions on the subject.

Speaking in the house, Mr Leghari said the brothers from Sindh resort to political statements instead of discussing the issue on the basis of arguments and statistics.

He said Sindh would object to any work executed by Punjab for improving the latter’s irrigation network without hurting the rights of Sindh.

He said under the 1991 Water Accord Punjab is free to use its share of water when and where it would be needed and legally Sindh had no right to object to it.

Referring to Sindh’s objection to Phase-II of the Greater Thal Canal, he said Punjab executed the project from its own resources though Islamabad was to build the Phase-II and that the water to be released in the canal would be from the share of Punjab and not from any other province.

He said Punjab had never objected to any water project of Sindh and the latter should also show the same spirit.

Published in Dawn, December 22nd, 2021

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

22 Dec 2021

Rude shock for PTI

The PTI that ruled KP for nearly eight and half years has ended up getting a bloody nose from no less a rival than the JUI-F.
PM on education
Updated 22 Dec 2021

PM on education

When it comes to women’s rights, there have been too many instances when he has taken a position that is controversial.
22 Dec 2021

Nato-Russia tensions

WHILE the Sino-US confrontation has revived memories of the Cold War, the tense stand-off between Nato and Russia is...
Aid for Afghanistan
Updated 21 Dec 2021

Aid for Afghanistan

THE OIC meeting in Islamabad has produced some results but not as much as was hoped. The 57-member body held an...
21 Dec 2021

Sugar reforms

THE sugar sector reforms suggested by a ministerial panel last week can be a major leap towards deregulation of the...
21 Dec 2021

Dysfunctional HEC

IN many ways, the crisis within the Higher Education Commission reflects what is wrong with higher education itself...