Punjab Assembly resolution supports Tableeghi Jamaat

LAHORE: The Punjab Assembly on Tuesday unanimously passed a resolution in support of the Tableeghi Jamaat, which had been banned by Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA).

The resolution taken up out of turn was moved by PML-Q’s Khadija Umar. It said that the Tableeghi Jamaat is apolitical, engaged in preaching of Islam and has no connection with terrorism acts.

PML-N’s Samiullah Khan and PPP’s Hassan Murtaza objected to the use of the word ‘only’ preaching outfit, saying there are other organisations that are preaching Islam in the country and abroad.

On their insistence the word was omitted from the resolution before its unanimous adoption.

Speaker Chaudhry Parvez Elahi said people from 72 countries, including Saudi Arabia, would attend annual congregations of Tableeghi Jamaat. He said he had held meetings with ambassadors of various Muslim countries on the issue during the last two days and that Saudi envoy promised to look into it.

He claimed that the resolution had been moved on the advice of the envoys.

He said that he was disclosing this just for information of the lawmakers and his statement would not be part of the official record.

IRRIGATION: Provincial Irrigation Minister Mohsin Leghari has counseled Sindh Assembly members to sit with representatives of Punjab to discuss and settle water issues instead of adopting resolutions on the subject.

Speaking in the house, Mr Leghari said the brothers from Sindh resort to political statements instead of discussing the issue on the basis of arguments and statistics.

He said Sindh would object to any work executed by Punjab for improving the latter’s irrigation network without hurting the rights of Sindh.

He said under the 1991 Water Accord Punjab is free to use its share of water when and where it would be needed and legally Sindh had no right to object to it.

Referring to Sindh’s objection to Phase-II of the Greater Thal Canal, he said Punjab executed the project from its own resources though Islamabad was to build the Phase-II and that the water to be released in the canal would be from the share of Punjab and not from any other province.

He said Punjab had never objected to any water project of Sindh and the latter should also show the same spirit.

Published in Dawn, December 22nd, 2021