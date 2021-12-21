Man held for vandalising temple in Karachi

KARACHI: A young man was arrested for allegedly vandalising a Hindu temple in the Eidgah area here on Monday, police said.

City SSP Sarfraz Nawaz said that Waleed, 25, entered Narayan Mandir located in Nayayanpura and hammered an idol (moorti). Enraged people gathered while he was still inside the temple, got hold of him and gave him a beating.

The SSP said police reached the temple and took the suspect into custody. A hammer was recovered from him. He said an FIR was registered against Waleed and an investigation was under way.

Published in Dawn, December 21st, 2021