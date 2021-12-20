Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | December 20, 2021

Finance adviser Shaukat Tarin elected senator on vacant seat from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Arif HayatPublished December 20, 2021 - Updated December 20, 2021 05:09pm
Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin speaks to the media after being elected a Senator from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. — DawnNewsTV
Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin speaks to the media after being elected a Senator from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. — DawnNewsTV

Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin was on Monday elected a senator from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on a seat vacated by PTI leader Muhammad Ayub Afridi.

Last month, Afridi had submitted his resignation as member of the upper house to Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani. According to media reports, the government wanted to get Tarin elected to Senate on the seat vacated by Afridi to ensure he can become the finance minister again.

Out of 145 members of the provincial assembly, 122 cast their votes during today's Senate by-election.

The finance adviser won the seat after securing 87 votes. Meanwhile, Shaukat Jamal Ameerzada of the Awami National Party and Zahir Shah of the Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl secured 13 votes each.

Tarin appointed finance adviser

Tarin was appointed as the finance minister on April 17 and his constitutional tenure ended on October 16 after which he was appointed as the finance adviser to the PM. According to the Constitution, in order to continue as the finance minister for longer than six months, Tarin needed to be elected to parliament.

Sources close to Tarin had earlier told Dawn that the government's first priority was to get him elected to the upper house on PML-N leader Ishaq Dar's seat — which has virtually remained vacant in his absence — but a plan B was also in place to get a Senate seat vacated from KP for his election because of some uncertainties.

Informed sources later said it was decided that Afridi would resign to create a seat for Tarin in KP. Tarin’s national identity card had to be changed with a KP address followed by registration in the voter list, to qualify for senatorship from that province.

Second attempt

The government had previously tried to get former finance minister Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh, who was also not a member of parliament, elected to the Senate.

Shaikh was appointed as the finance minister in December 2020 and was the government's candidate for the hotly contested general seat from Islamabad in March's Senate elections.

But in a blow to the government, Shaikh lost to the joint opposition candidate Yousuf Raza Gilani — a result which led PM Imran to seek a vote of confidence from the National Assembly to show he still held the majority.

Shaikh was later removed as finance minister on March 29 and was replaced with PTI's Hammad Azhar, who was shortly replaced with Tarin.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

20 Dec 2021

Restoring sacked workers

IN a major decision that has impacted hundreds of families, the Supreme Court has reinstated sacked government...
Karachi explosion
Updated 20 Dec 2021

Karachi explosion

‘Fixing’ Karachi is a gargantuan task, as the city has been left to its own devices by successive federal, provincial govts.
20 Dec 2021

No quick fix

MORE than once this season, Lahore has had the dubious distinction of topping the daily ranking of the city with the...
19 Dec 2021

Justice served

JUSTICE has finally been served in the high-profile murder nearly nine years ago of Perween Rahman, an ardent social...
Updated 19 Dec 2021

Gurgaon controversy

Muslims in India face a systematic wave of discrimination and disenfranchisement.
19 Dec 2021

Omicron threat

WITH cases of the Omicron variant spreading at “lightning speed” in Europe, according to the French prime...