Opposition parties in lead in KP LG polls as unofficial results trickle in

Sirajuddin | Dawn.comPublished December 20, 2021 - Updated December 20, 2021 01:34pm
A man casts his vote at a polling station during KP's local government polls on Sunday. — Photo by author
A man casts his vote at a polling station during KP's local government polls on Sunday. — Photo by author

Opposition parties have a combined lead over the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) in the first local government elections held in Khyber Pakhtun­khwa since the merger of tribal districts, according to unofficial results.

The PTI is ahead on 15 seats followed by JUI-F (13), ANP (9), PML-N (2), the PPP and the JI one each — which totals up to 26 seats for the opposition parties as per unofficial and unverified results. Meanwhile, independent candidates are in lead on 13 seats.

The first phase of local government polls, marked by scattered incidents of violence and attacks that claimed five lives and damaged some polling stations, was held on Sunday in 66 tehsils of 17 districts after a gap of six years.

The polling process in three tehsils — located in Swabi, Bannu and Darra Adam Khel — was postponed on Sunday due to disturbances, including a suicide blast in Bajaur, abduction of polling staff in Bannu, a clash in Karak and a mob attack on Minister Shibli Faraz’s vehicle in Kohat.

In Peshawar, according to initial, unofficial results by Sunday evening, JUI-F candidates were in lead in three of the seven councils, whereas the PTI and the ANP were ahead in two tehsils each.

Similarly, the JUI-F appears to grab the coveted posts of mayor in Kohat and Peshawar, however, it will be verified after the confirmation of the results from the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

In all, 12.668 million voters — seven million male and five and a half million female — were registered for the polls in the 17 KP districts namely Buner, Bajaur, Swabi, Peshawar, Nowshera, Kohat, Karak, Dera Ismail Khan, Bannu, Tank, Haripur, Khyber, Mohmand, Mardan, Charsadda, Hangu and Lakki Marwat.

Of the erstwhile Federally Administered Tribal Areas, local government elections were held for the first time in Khyber, Mohmand and Bajaur districts.

In Khyber, the newly formed Tehreek-i-Islahat Pakistan party was leading in Landi Kotal and Jamrud tehsil, while JUI-F was ahead of its rivals in tehsil Bara, according to unofficial results.

In Bajaur, JUI-F and JI were leading in Khar and Nawagai tehsils, respectively. In Mamund tehsil of Bajaur, a suicide attack on a vehicle taking voters to a polling station left two ANP workers dead and five others wounded, District Police Officer Abdul Samad Khan had said.

Also, the JUI-F was leading in Upper Mohmand and Khaweezai tehsils whereas ANP was in the lead in the lower Mohmand tehsil.

Comments

Ali Sabir
Dec 20, 2021 01:33pm
... Khyber Pakhtunkhwa might not be the PTI stronghold PM Khan thinks it is.
Reply Recommend 0
M. Saeed
Dec 20, 2021 01:33pm
The trend shows that, the KP is following fast the religious parties. A danger bell for the PTI.
Reply Recommend 0
Punjabi Chronicles
Dec 20, 2021 01:40pm
It’s beauty of democracy, let opposition lead if people vote them more. But there’s nothing written in any political dictionary that rulers are free to loot, or corruption, or money laundering. The police, FIA , should be independent enough to arrest any wrongdoer.
Reply Recommend 0
CarelessWhispers
Dec 20, 2021 01:46pm
End of Kings Party.......
Reply Recommend 0

