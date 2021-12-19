Pakistan gratified by OIC's trust, says Qureshi as extraordinary summit underway in Islamabad

An extraordinary session of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation's (OIC) Council of Foreign Ministers to discuss the situation in neighbouring Afghanistan is currently underway at the Parliament House in Islamabad.

Envoys from 57 Islamic nations as well as observer delegations are participating in today's session. According to Radio Pakistan, Prime Minister Imran Khan will deliver the key note address at the inaugural session.

Following the recitation of Holy Quran, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi formally declared the extraordinary session "open". He was the first to address the summit.

"Let me start by commending Saudi Arabia for their leadership in convening this session," Qureshi said. "I want to welcome OIC Secretary General Taha. this is first the foreign ministerial meeting after his appointment."

"Pakistan is also gratified by the trust reposed in us by the OIC. Your presence here on a short notice affirms the importance the world and OIC holds for the people of Afghanistan. The significance of this gathering goes beyond mere symbolism. It is a matter of survival for them."

The foreign minister detailed the plight of people in Afghanistan, saying: "Over half their population — 22.8 million people — face food shortage. Millions of Afghan children are at risk of dying from malnutrition. This situation has been brought about by a multiplicity of factors such as years of conflict, poor governance and excessive dependence on foreign aid."

"It is unfortunate that the hardship and suffering of the Afghans has not eased," he said as he urged the Islamic world to stand with the people of Afghanistan just as it backed the right of "self-determination of the Palestinians and the Kashmiris".

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal Bin Farhan Al Saud and OIC Secretary General Hissein Brahim Taha will also address the session.

"The extraordinary session is expected to pass a joint resolution. FM Qureshi and the OIC Secretary general will also address a news conference at the end of the moot," the Radio Pakistan report said.

On Sunday, the capital was on lockdown, ring-fenced with barbed wire barriers and shipping-container roadblocks where police and soldiers stood guard.

The foreign ministers of about 20 countries will attend the meeting, while 10 other countries are being represented by their deputy ministers. The rest have sent senior officials for the session.

Moreover, officials of the UN, global financial institutions, international and regional organisations and important non-OIC countries like Japan and Germany have also been invited.

No nations have yet formally recognised the Taliban government and diplomats face the delicate task of channelling aid to the stricken Afghan economy without also propping up the hardline group.

FM Qureshi said the meeting would speak “for the people of Afghanistan” rather than “a particular group”.

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates were the only three countries to recognise the previous Taliban government of 1996 to 2001.

Qureshi said there was a difference between “recognition and engagement” with the new order in Kabul.

“Let us nudge them through persuasion, through incentives, to move in the right direction,” he told reporters ahead of the OIC meeting.

“A policy of coercion and intimidation did not work. If it had worked, we wouldn't have been in this situation.“

OIC moot to focus spotlight on Afghan issue: PM Imran

On Sunday, Prime Minister Imran Khan expressed the hope that the Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) of the 57-member Muslim bloc would focus spotlight on humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan.

“I welcome delegations from OIC member states, observers, friends, partners and international organisations to Pakistan. The extraordinary session of OIC CFMs is an expression of solidarity with the Afghan people and to focus our collective energies on addressing the dire humanitarian situation in Afghanistan,” the premier said on Twitter.