Central bank lifts interest rates by 100 basis points to 9.75pc

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Tuesday announced its decision to lift the benchmark interest rate by 100 basis points to 9.75 per cent to "counter inflationary pressures and ensure that growth remains sustainable".

The bank signalled that it was done with hiking rates in the near-term, having already lifted the policy rate by 150 basis points at its last meeting in November.

"Given rate increases since September and outlook, the Monetary Policy Committee felt that the end goal of mildly positive real interest rates on a forward-looking basis was now close to being achieved.

“Looking ahead, monetary policy settings are expected to remain broadly unchanged in the near-term,” the central bank said in a statement.

