Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | December 14, 2021

Central bank lifts interest rates by 100 basis points to 9.75pc

Reuters | Tahir SheraniPublished December 14, 2021 - Updated December 14, 2021 05:04pm

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Tuesday announced its decision to lift the benchmark interest rate by 100 basis points to 9.75 per cent to "counter inflationary pressures and ensure that growth remains sustainable".

The bank signalled that it was done with hiking rates in the near-term, having already lifted the policy rate by 150 basis points at its last meeting in November.

"Given rate increases since September and outlook, the Monetary Policy Committee felt that the end goal of mildly positive real interest rates on a forward-looking basis was now close to being achieved.

“Looking ahead, monetary policy settings are expected to remain broadly unchanged in the near-term,” the central bank said in a statement.

More to follow

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Taliban recognition
Updated 14 Dec 2021

Taliban recognition

OIC members should press Taliban government to show greater flexibility and responsiveness to demands of international community.
14 Dec 2021

Sindh LG bill

THE controversy over Sindh’s local government law refuses to die down, as the PPP-led administration bulldozed...
14 Dec 2021

Ending tobacco use

THE cancer, literally, of smoking has proved one of the most endemic preventable dangers to human well-being (it...
13 Dec 2021

Energy reforms

PAKISTAN’S energy sector is in a total mess, riddled with shortages, inefficiencies, massive debt, dependence on...
Updated 13 Dec 2021

State of human rights

IN the run-up to World Human Rights Day observed last week, Pakistani society exposed its worst instincts as a mob...
13 Dec 2021

A demoralising decision

A UK High Court decision allowing the extradition of Julian Assange to the US comes as a blow not just to the...