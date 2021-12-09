Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | December 09, 2021

Record number of journalists jailed in 2021: CPJ

AFPPublished December 9, 2021 - Updated December 9, 2021 01:33pm
An employee of the country's largest TV network ABS-CBN, holds a placard during a rally outside the House of Representatives in Manila, Philippines, July 9, 2020. — AP/File
An employee of the country's largest TV network ABS-CBN, holds a placard during a rally outside the House of Representatives in Manila, Philippines, July 9, 2020. — AP/File

The number of journalists jailed around the world hit a new record in 2021, the New York-based Committee to Protect Journalists said on Thursday, with China and Myanmar having put a quarter of the 293 media workers behind bars.

In its annual report, the CPJ listed 50 journalists imprisoned in China, 26 in Burma, 25 in Egypt, 23 in Vietnam and 19 in Belarus.

Adding those jailed in Saudi Arabia, Iran, Turkey, Russia, Ethiopia and Eritrea, the CPJ said a total of 293 journalists were in prison worldwide as of December 1 — up from 280 the year before.

“This is the sixth year in a row that CPJ has documented record numbers of journalists imprisoned around the world,” said Joel Simon, executive director of the group.

“Imprisoning journalists for reporting the news is the hallmark of an authoritarian regime,” he said in a statement.

For 40 years, the CPJ has denounced journalists being murdered, imprisoned, censored, physically hurt and threatened.

“It's distressing to see many countries on the list year after year, but it is especially horrifying that Myanmar and Ethiopia have so brutally slammed the door on press freedom.”

The association also counted 24 journalists killed around the world this year.

Mexico “remained the Western hemisphere's deadliest country for journalists, with three murdered for their reporting and the motives for six other killings under investigation”, the CPJ said.

India was also high on the list, with four journalists killed this year.

The CPJ said the number of journalists behind bars reflects “increasing intolerance for independent reporting around the world”.

The report noted restrictive environments for journalists around the world, including laws used to target reporters in Hong Kong and Xinjiang, the coup in Myanmar, the war in northern Ethiopia and the crackdown on the opposition in Belarus.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

A watershed moment?
Updated 09 Dec 2021

A watershed moment?

THE bitter truth has been staring this nation in the face for years. Religious violence spawned by allegations of...
09 Dec 2021

Mobile market

THE mobile device manufacturing policy of 2020 is yielding good results — so far. The establishment of around 19...
09 Dec 2021

Workplace harassment

THE alterations proposed in the Protection Against Harassment of Women at the Workplace Act, 2010, will go a long ...
PDM’s lack of strategy
08 Dec 2021

PDM’s lack of strategy

Ever since the PDM’s whimpering end to its first campaign, it has hardly given any reason for the govt to have sleepless nights.
08 Dec 2021

Undertrials’ escape

IN any country with respect for the law an incident such as Monday’s escape of undertrials from a lock-up in ...
08 Dec 2021

Suu Kyi’s sentence

THE military junta that holds sway in Myanmar clearly wants to ensure that Aung San Suu Kyi does not participate in...