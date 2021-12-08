Court seeks proposals on Metrobus track use for ambulances

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Tuesday sought recommendations from the government authorities on using the track of metro bus service for ambulances.

Justice Shahid Karim was hearing petitions relating to environment, water and traffic issues in the provincial metropolis in particular.

Earlier, the National Highway Authority filed a report, saying ban on plying of vehicles without M-tag on the Lahore-Islamabad motorway (M-2) was being strictly implemented as directed by the court.

The judge directed the city traffic police to continue issuing fine ticket of Rs2,000 to motorists on violation of one-way.

Lauding the performance of the traffic wardens, Justice Karim pointed out that his vehicle was also issued a fine ticket of Rs2,000.

The judge also expressed satisfaction over the steps being taken by the government to control smog and air quality index in the city.

The judge adjourned hearing till Dec 9 and also sought a report from the Parks and Horticulture Authority on the condition of parks in the city.

The provincial and city district governments were also asked to come up with suggestions on a recommendation of a judicial commission to permit ambulances to ply on the track of metro bus.

Published in Dawn, December 8th, 2021