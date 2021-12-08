Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | December 08, 2021

Court seeks proposals on Metrobus track use for ambulances

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterPublished December 8, 2021 - Updated December 8, 2021 10:34am

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Tuesday sought recommendations from the government authorities on using the track of metro bus service for ambulances.

Justice Shahid Karim was hearing petitions relating to environment, water and traffic issues in the provincial metropolis in particular.

Earlier, the National Highway Authority filed a report, saying ban on plying of vehicles without M-tag on the Lahore-Islamabad motorway (M-2) was being strictly implemented as directed by the court.

The judge directed the city traffic police to continue issuing fine ticket of Rs2,000 to motorists on violation of one-way.

Lauding the performance of the traffic wardens, Justice Karim pointed out that his vehicle was also issued a fine ticket of Rs2,000.

The judge also expressed satisfaction over the steps being taken by the government to control smog and air quality index in the city.

The judge adjourned hearing till Dec 9 and also sought a report from the Parks and Horticulture Authority on the condition of parks in the city.

The provincial and city district governments were also asked to come up with suggestions on a recommendation of a judicial commission to permit ambulances to ply on the track of metro bus.

Published in Dawn, December 8th, 2021

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

PDM’s lack of strategy
08 Dec 2021

PDM’s lack of strategy

Ever since the PDM’s whimpering end to its first campaign, it has hardly given any reason for the govt to have sleepless nights.
08 Dec 2021

Undertrials’ escape

IN any country with respect for the law an incident such as Monday’s escape of undertrials from a lock-up in ...
08 Dec 2021

Suu Kyi’s sentence

THE military junta that holds sway in Myanmar clearly wants to ensure that Aung San Suu Kyi does not participate in...
07 Dec 2021

Losing fiscal discipline

ONE of the several changes proposed in the Fiscal Responsibility and Debt Limitation Act of 2005, seeking major...
07 Dec 2021

Taliban brutality

LAST WEEK, the US, the Western countries and other allies joined hands to condemn the Afghan Taliban for the alleged...
Dangerous justification
Updated 07 Dec 2021

Dangerous justification

AT a time when millions worldwide are consumed with anger and despair over the barbaric lynching of a Sri Lankan...