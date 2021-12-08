Bahrain’s commander lauds Pakistan’s measures to fight Covid

RAWALPINDI: Commander of King Hamad University Hospital, Bahrain, Maj Gen Dr Sheikh Salman bin Ateyatallah Al-Khalifa on Tuesday called on Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa and appreciated Pakistan’s response to controlling Covid-19, role in the Afghan situation and regional stability.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, healthcare and Pakistan’s commitment to comprehensive Covid-19 eradication were discussed, said an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release.

Speaking on the occasion, the COAS said Pakistan valued its relations with Bahrain and strong defence, diplomatic and economic relations were its priority.

The army chief lauded Bahrain’s support for building King Hamad University of Nursing and Associated Medical Sciences, Islamabad. The visiting dignitary pledged to play his part for further improvement in diplomatic cooperation with Pakistan at all levels.

Published in Dawn, December 8th, 2021