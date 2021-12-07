'It's perfectly okay': Fawad appreciates Maryam, Hamza singing at Junaid Safdar's wedding event

Information and Broadcasting Minister Fawad Chaudhry appreciated on Tuesday PML-N leaders Hamza Shehbaz and Maryam Nawaz singing at a wedding event of the latter's son, Junaid Safdar, in Lahore and said: "It was nice. This is how it normally happens in Pakistan. What is there to object to it. I think it's perfectly okay."

Addressing a press conference after a cabinet meeting in Islamabad, Chaudhry said: "We only have political differences with them, [and] our only objection is that they should not spend our money on wedding events. [They should] return our money."

Junaid had married Ayesha Saif Khan, daughter of former Ehtesab Bureau head Saifur Rehman, in London in August this year. However, Junaid's parents, Maryam and Captain Muhammad Safdar Awan had not attended the wedding as their name remain on the Exit Control List.

Months later, multiple events to celebrate the marriage are now being held in Pakistan. Maryam and Hamza sang at one of the events held in Lahore a day ago and their videos have been circulating on social media.

In an apparent reference to Fawad's comments, Maryam said that her son's wedding was a private family affair.

"I, like all mothers, deserve a chance to celebrate the occasion without attracting political commentary. I humbly request the media and everyone else to respect the family’s right to privacy. Thank you," she said.

'Reaction to Sialkot lynching differentiates Pakistan from India'

Chaudhry also spoke about the lynching of a Sri Lankan national by a mob in Sialkot last week, saying the way the nation had reacted at the incident differentiated it from India and other countries, where such incidents were frequently reported.

"You see such incidents taking place against Muslims in India every other day but nobody seems bothered ... But as Prime Minister Imran Khan said in his address earlier today, the nation is united the same way it had come together after the APS (Army Public School) tragedy [in Peshawar] ... to condemn this incident," he said.

The minister added that strict measures would now likely be taken to prevent such incidents.

'Govt stance on EVMs is clear'

On the use of electronic voting machines (EVMs), Chaudhry said the government had a clear stance on the matter.

Before criticising this mechanism, he said, the Election Commission of Pakistan and opposition parties should understand how it works and facilitates the elections.

"We only have objections to a [party] criticising EVMs without understanding this mechanism," he said. "If time is sought to understand the mechanism, we would not have any objection."

The minister suggested the ECP should issue tenders for EVMs in line with its conditions for the use of the machines so that it could then procure a suitable type of EVM from manufacturers.

"Our objective behind introducing EVMs is only one — free and fair elections," he asserted.

Chaudhry also criticised the PML-N and PPP for "launching a campaign against overseas Pakistanis", referring to their opposition to the granting of voting rights to Pakistanis residing abroad.

He termed the opposition parties' move "political suicide", saying that the right to vote was being given to all overseas Pakistanis, not only those associated with the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf.

The minister added that PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif's sons, Hassan Nawaz and Hussain Nawaz, who had been living abroad, would now also be given the opportunity to vote for their father's party.

Similarly, he said, PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari too had spent a large part of his life outside Pakistan.

"Hence, I am unable to understand their displeasure over [the granting of voting rights to] overseas Pakistanis."

Chaudhry announced that the government would start a campaign to raise awareness about EVMs.

Replying to a question, he also told reporters that President Arif Alvi would seek nominations for the National Accountability Bureau chairperson from the prime minister and opposition leader under a new mechanism for the appointment of the anti-graft watchdog's chief.

To a question about the possibility of former Gilgit-Baltistan judge Rana Shamim going abroad, he said the judge could only fly out of the country if the court allowed him to do so.

The minister further told reporters that Prime Minister Imran had stressed the strengthening of institutions and departments that promote accountability and as a result, steps would be taken to strengthen the Public Accounts Committee.

He said a comparative analysis of prices was shared in the cabinet meeting and it showed that the Sensitive Price Index (SPI) had gone down for the second consecutive week.

"The SPI has reduced by 0.48 points," he said, adding that some steps were taken by the Sindh government that had slightly stabilised prices in Karachi, where prices were higher than the rest of the country.

The minister further stated that the cabinet had decided to allow Afghan citizens to travel abroad from airports in Pakistan on humanitarian grounds.