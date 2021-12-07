Dawn Logo

Slain Lankan engineer helped raise skilled human resource, says businessman

Waseem Ashraf ButtPublished December 7, 2021 - Updated December 7, 2021 10:37am
This photo shows the victim, Priyantha Kumara. — Photo provided by author
GUJRAT: Slain textile engineer Priyantha Kumara had helped raise over 10,000 skilled human resource for the garments industry during his last nine years stay in Sialkot.

Since police have reportedly asked Rajkot garments factory management to avoid talking to media till investigation, Dawn talked to a local businessman who has been closely associated with the owners.

He told Dawn that he had plenty of interactions with the deceased manager in the factory he joined in 2012 after serving in the textile mills of Faisalabad for a couple of years.

He said there had been no doubt in the professional capabilities of the deceased who, within a few months of joining the factory, had enhanced its production by at least 25 per cent with the existing resources.

Moreover, he said that due to his managerial skills, Kumara trained a workforce of more than 10,000 now working in the export-based industry of Sialkot. Adding, he said Kumara could speak Urdu but was unable to write or read it. For written communication, he would use English.

Meanwhile, the Rajkot factory which shut its operations for an indefinite period on Friday last, partially resumed production on Monday as some office staff and women workers turned up in the morning.

It is learnt the leadership of Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) has played a role in the resumption of the work in the affected factory and told senior police and administrative officers to encourage the owner to resume work as long closure could have a negative impact on the overall export industry of the city.

Published in Dawn, December 7th, 2021

