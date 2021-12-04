Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | December 04, 2021

UAE places biggest order for French warplanes

AFPPublished December 4, 2021 - Updated December 4, 2021 09:19am
President Emmanuel Macron and Abu Dhabi’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan smile during the former’s tour of the French pavilion at the Dubai Expo. — AFP
President Emmanuel Macron and Abu Dhabi’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan smile during the former’s tour of the French pavilion at the Dubai Expo. — AFP

DUBAI: The United Arab Emirates signed a record 14-billion-euro contract for 80 Rafale warplanes and committed billions of euros in other deals as French President Emmanuel Macron kicked off a Gulf tour on Friday.

The biggest international order ever made for the French jets came as Macron held talks with Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed at the start of a two-day trip which will also take in Qatar and Saudi Arabia.

The resource-rich UAE, one of the French defence industry’s biggest customers, also inked an order for 12 Caracal military transport helicopters for a total bill of more than 17 billion euros.

Macron starts Gulf tour

“French engagement in the region, active cooperation in the fight against terrorism and the clear positions we have taken have allowed us to grow closer with the United Arab Emirates,” Macron told journalists in Dubai.

“And at a time when questions are being asked about other long-term partners, I think this reinforces the position of France,” he added, describing France as a “solid” and “trustworthy” ally that “sticks to its commitments”.

Abu Dhabi’s Mubadala sovereign wealth fund also pledged eight billion euros in investments in French businesses, while the licence of the UAE capital’s branch of the Louvre art gallery was extended for 10 years to 2047.

The Emirates was the fifth biggest customer for the French defence industry with 4.7 billion euros from 2011-2020, according to a parliamentary report.

France has faced criticism after some of these weapons were used during the UAE’s engagement in Yemen, where a Saudi-led coalition is fighting Iran-backed rebels in a war that has created one of the world’s worst humanitarian crises.

**‘Historic contract’

The Rafale order, signed on Friday while Macron met with Sheikh Mohammed at Dubai’s Expo site, is the biggest made internationally for the Dassault Aviation aircraft since it entered service in 2004.

It follows the collapse of a multibillion-dollar submarine deal with Australia in September that left Paris fuming after Canberra negotiated a new defence pact with London and Washington.

French Defence Minister Florence Parly called it a “historic contract” which will contribute “directly to regional stability”. The F4 model Rafales, currently under development, will be delivered from 2027.

“This is an outcome of the strategic partnership between the two countries, consolidating their capacity to act together for their autonomy and security,” the French presidency said in a statement.

By snapping up the fighter aircraft the UAE is eclipsing the fleets of Gulf rival Qatar, which has bought 36 of the planes, and Egypt which ordered 24 in 2015 and 30 earlier this year.

Published in Dawn, December 4th, 2021

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (7)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Peshori
Dec 04, 2021 09:21am
Where they will used these warplanes
Reply Recommend 0
Faisla
Dec 04, 2021 09:23am
What a SHAME
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Dec 04, 2021 09:24am
Laughing my head off. And who will they fight? The already need a Pakistani retired General to lead Arab coalition army.
Reply Recommend 0
Rehematullah
Dec 04, 2021 09:24am
Good that the oil money is going back to other countries. Once the oil runs out these people who have the money to maintain these aircraft and will be forced to junk them.
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Dec 04, 2021 09:25am
After requesting Pak for a retired army chief to lead, the Arabs would now request for a retired Air Chief.
Reply Recommend 0
A. Khan
Dec 04, 2021 09:28am
Just for context, UAE orders 80 of Rafale's latest variants at 14 billiion EUR whereas India only got 30 units of a lower variant for around the same amount. Somewhere questions need to be asked of the Indian Defence procurement agency and the Indian politicians who signed off on their deal with Dassault.
Reply Recommend 0
Nation
Dec 04, 2021 09:32am
See the chain.. India+france+UAE+US+Russia
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Stock market carnage
Updated 04 Dec 2021

Stock market carnage

PAKISTAN’S stock market has been on a downward ride for the last several months as a result of deteriorating...
04 Dec 2021

Omicron threat

THE NCOC has suggested installing more oxygen plants in various parts of the country as the new Covid-19 variant,...
04 Dec 2021

UK spymaster speaks

A RECENT speech by the chief of MI6 — the UK’s external intelligence agency — provided a key insight into the...
Crime against humanity
Updated 03 Dec 2021

Crime against humanity

The government has yet to fulfil its long-standing pledge to criminalise enforced disappearances.
03 Dec 2021

Revised valuations

THE revised property valuations notified by the FBR for 40 cities for the purpose of collecting federal taxes —...
03 Dec 2021

PWD await rights

ON the International Day of Disabled Persons, it is important to take stock of how far Pakistan has come in ensuring...