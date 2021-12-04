Farooq Sattar, Shehbaz Sharif voice concern over worsening economic condition

LAHORE: A former convener of the MQM Coordination Committee, Dr Farooq Sattar, on Friday called on PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif and discussed matters concerning national and political importance.

The two leaders discussed the overall situation in the country and important political issues. Both leaders expressed concern over the country’s worsening economic condition and increasing inflation. They agreed that circumstances demanded a change in the country.

According to the PML-N, the two leaders discussed the electronic voting machine and the government’s electoral reform initiatives. Mr Shehbaz and Mr Sattar agreed to continue communication and consultation in future.

PML-N, MQM to consult each other on EVMs, other issues

Talking to reporters after the meeting, PML-N secretary general Ahsan Iqbal said there was a need to send Imran Khan home if the country needed to save itself from an economic disaster.

“There is a need to change the pilot and not the crew as it will not work,” he said.

Meanwhile, Pak Sarzameen Party chairman Mustafa Kamal said on Friday that the Constitution should guarantee that elections to the national and provincial assemblies be made conditional upon the holding of local bodies polls so that the solution to public problems could be resolved at their doorsteps.

“The three-point plan proposed by the PSP is the solution to 95 per cent of Pakistan’s problems,” he said.

Mr Kamal called on Jamaat-i-Islami chief Sirajul Haq and Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Parvez Elahi during his visit to Lahore. On Thursday he met Shehbaz Sharif.

Mr Kamal told them about PSP’s “principled stance” on the local bodies amendment act and the ongoing injustice against the people of Sindh.

Published in Dawn, December 4th, 2021