Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | December 03, 2021

Mob tortures Sri Lankan factory worker to death in Sialkot, burns his body

Imran SadiqPublished December 3, 2021 - Updated December 3, 2021 02:58pm
A view of the mob in Sialkot that killed a man on Friday. — DawnNewsTV
A view of the mob in Sialkot that killed a man on Friday. — DawnNewsTV

A mob in Sialkot on Friday tortured a man to death before burning his body, while a heavy contingent of police has been sent to the area to bring the situation under control.

The incident took place on Wazirabad Road in Sialkot, where reportedly the workers of private factories attacked the export manager of a factory and burnt his body after killing him.

Sialkot District Police Officer Umar Saeed Malik said the man, identified as Priyantha Kumara, was a Sri Lankan national.

Videos shared on social media showed hundreds of men and young boys gathered at the site, with groups of them chanting slogans.

Most of the people surrounding the burning corpse, based on footage seen by Dawn.com, were seen recording it.

Police have not yet commented on the possible motive behind the murder.

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar took notice of the murder, terming it as a "very tragic incident", while the spokesperson for Sialkot police said details would be shared with the media after initial investigation.

Buzdar has summoned a report from the inspector general of police and ordered a high-level inquiry into the matter.

"Every aspect of the incident should be investigated and a report should be submitted. Action should be taken against those who take the law into their own hands," the chief minister said.

Punjab Inspector General of Police Rao Sardar Ali Khan also took notice of the incident and directed the Gujranwala regional police officer to reach the location immediately.

"The Sialkot DPO is present on the spot. All aspects of the incident should be investigated," the IGP said.

A similar incident in Sialkot in 2010 had shaken the country when a mob had lynched two brothers in the presence of police, declaring them dacoits. The incident sparked shock and horror across the country as cellphone footage of the heinous murders was uploaded to video-sharing sites.

More to follow.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (60) Closed
F
Dec 03, 2021 02:04pm
Only implementation of Rule of law with same zeil for common to eldest in long term can solve.
Recommend 0
AAA
Dec 03, 2021 02:07pm
One incident after another, country truly become wasteland, and why this happening ?, because people not trust on law anymore due to courts biasness.
Recommend 0
Jai
Dec 03, 2021 02:08pm
Naya Pakistan....!!!
Recommend 0
Xee
Dec 03, 2021 02:08pm
Welcome to Pakistan. A stateless society. More like a jungle. Humanity needs to be restored.
Recommend 0
Haroon Malik
Dec 03, 2021 02:09pm
Minority members especially Ahmedis are already dragged out of Sialkot. EU should impose sanctions on Sialkot and should boycott their football as afterall it is EU and America that is sponsoring the extremism in Sialkot by giving them billions of rupees of football contracts.
Recommend 0
krishna kumar tiwari
Dec 03, 2021 02:10pm
Gruesome murder of friendly Sri Lankan citizen ,hope countries relation does not spoil
Recommend 0
Ashraf P
Dec 03, 2021 02:10pm
Pakistan is not even close to being a normal, modern nation. Barbarians live here.
Recommend 0
Imran khan (Mardan) KPK
Dec 03, 2021 02:11pm
Unbelievable , there seems no hope for Pakistan to set I. The right direction. Law of the jungle prevails as always
Recommend 0
Rafay
Dec 03, 2021 02:11pm
Animals
Recommend 0
Vijaykumar
Dec 03, 2021 02:11pm
This is RAAAAAA's conspiracy to damage foreign investment prospects in Pakistan ...
Recommend 0
Fact checker
Dec 03, 2021 02:12pm
Good way to treat your guests !!
Recommend 0
ImK
Dec 03, 2021 02:12pm
similar incident in Sialkot in 2010 had shook the country when an angry mob had lynched two brothers in the presence of police, declaring them dacoits. The incident sparked shock and horror across the country as cellphone footage of the heinous murders was uploaded to video-sharing sites Was anyone punished in that crime?
Recommend 0
Ajab Dr
Dec 03, 2021 02:12pm
Blasphemy term will be advertised soon..just wait for it
Recommend 0
Mahmood
Dec 03, 2021 02:13pm
Not a word from any source why the Mob attacked and killed the Sri Lanken. Not statement or eye witness accounts, not even any comment from the plant where this man worked! What a shoddy journalism, where no one even tried to find out the basis for the incident, before publishing the story, which only boils the blood on either side.
Recommend 0
Raj
Dec 03, 2021 02:13pm
No oine is safe in pakstan
Recommend 0
Michael D'Souza
Dec 03, 2021 02:14pm
Hope Sri Lanka take a note of the incident in his friendly country.
Recommend 0
Michael D'Souza
Dec 03, 2021 02:14pm
Jungle Raaj.
Recommend 0
Pac Bell
Dec 03, 2021 02:14pm
This is what happens when the state settles with groups like TLP. Very sad and despicable act.
Recommend 0
Fastrack
Dec 03, 2021 02:14pm
Worse happens in neighbouring country. They honor the criminals, while Pakistan takes thenlm to task.
Recommend 0
KAJ
Dec 03, 2021 02:15pm
Punjab has become a Hub of religious fanatics due to complacent attitude shown by PTI government.
Recommend 0
Surya
Dec 03, 2021 02:15pm
Pakistan is never safe for people from other religions. Very safe incident but not a surprise in IK’s Pakistan
Recommend 0
Nayapak
Dec 03, 2021 02:15pm
Naya pakistan
Recommend 0
Rajeev
Dec 03, 2021 02:15pm
Just another day in the Land of the Pure.
Recommend 0
Fayyaz Hafeez
Dec 03, 2021 02:15pm
This Incident will brings Pakistan under International Threat on Economy, Sanctions and GSP Plus. The Culprits should be put behind the Bars without any further delay.
Recommend 0
Zeeshdxb
Dec 03, 2021 02:15pm
What kind of people are these?
Recommend 0
Air
Dec 03, 2021 02:16pm
Thankyou Jinnah
Recommend 0
Justice seeker
Dec 03, 2021 02:17pm
Pakistan se zinda bhag
Recommend 0
SAk
Dec 03, 2021 02:17pm
Home , mullah or school. I wonder where we are taught this intolerance and brutality.
Recommend 0
Virat Daine
Dec 03, 2021 02:17pm
and Pakistanis talk about human rights lol
Recommend 0
Negi
Dec 03, 2021 02:17pm
and then you say why people don't come to your country and play...
Recommend 0
Harry
Dec 03, 2021 02:19pm
Mind is polluted with education. I don’t think much pak can do as they chose wrong path long back
Recommend 0
Truth
Dec 03, 2021 02:19pm
Naya Pakistan.
Recommend 0
MONIER
Dec 03, 2021 02:20pm
A gruesome act of murder.
Recommend 0
Hasan
Dec 03, 2021 02:21pm
The assets of Establishment and PTI are bringing good name to whole Pakistan. This will be the headline in coming days in India, Srilanka and so many countries and Muslims of those countries will have to answer the questions unfortunately. Islam is in threat because of these fanatics and not because of Non Muslims.
Recommend 0
Zahra
Dec 03, 2021 02:21pm
Ban TLP! Ban TLP! Ban TLP! How long do we have to tolerate these terrorists!
Recommend 0
Oneliner
Dec 03, 2021 02:21pm
Result of agreement with ????
Recommend 0
Rajesh
Dec 03, 2021 02:21pm
Naya Pakistan !!
Recommend 0
Sk
Dec 03, 2021 02:23pm
Very sad .. Sri Lanka is good friend of Pakistan
Recommend 0
Girish
Dec 03, 2021 02:25pm
Sickness has gone to next levels.
Recommend 0
Malik
Dec 03, 2021 02:25pm
Very tolerant society!
Recommend 0
Dr Ahmad - Melbourne
Dec 03, 2021 02:26pm
Barbaric act. All foreigners and overseas Pakistanis must think million times before visiting Pakistan.
Recommend 0
Utopian
Dec 03, 2021 02:27pm
Not surprised. But surprised that someone outside Pakistan was ready to work in a country like Pakistan!!
Recommend 0
HelloThere
Dec 03, 2021 02:27pm
Sri Lanka govt should take this up. IK has no control on mob, he surrenders them everytime
Recommend 0
Salim
Dec 03, 2021 02:28pm
These are the real faces of PTI supporter's and their goons who follow Imran khan with all their heart
Recommend 0
nadeem
Dec 03, 2021 02:28pm
Pakistani version of RSS!!!
Recommend 0
John
Dec 03, 2021 02:29pm
pakistan should be declared a dangerous country for non muslims , all non muslims should leave paksitan
Recommend 0
Mustafa
Dec 03, 2021 02:29pm
Street justice, A very dangerous tendency, when the justice system of a country fails and people loose trust and confidence in judges, than they resort to street justice and take law into their hands.
Recommend 0
To be honest
Dec 03, 2021 02:31pm
a shameful act, a thorough investigation should be conducted, to see if an opportunist has attempted to ignite religious hatred. Apparently it does not look like a work of a religious outfit, but who knows
Recommend 0
Real time
Dec 03, 2021 02:31pm
And you worry about human rights in neighbouring country. A shame.
Recommend 0
Sangun
Dec 03, 2021 02:33pm
Extremists society where there's no law and order
Recommend 0
Mehmood Achakzai
Dec 03, 2021 02:33pm
With poverty, inflation and unrest in the country, only animals will roam
Recommend 0
Shahid Mahmood
Dec 03, 2021 02:34pm
Shame on those who rule this country. It has become a living hell. It is happening because the government and our security institutions are afraid of these monsters. One can just imagine what the outer world thinks about Pakistan. It is all getting out of hand while everyone is only interested in that how many billions can he loot and move abroad after retirement.
Recommend 0
L nawaz
Dec 03, 2021 02:36pm
40yrs of Nawaz and Zardari gave us extremism, overall instability and gave nothing in return only depression.
Recommend 0
Barri Stamford
Dec 03, 2021 02:36pm
Shocking crime. Uncivilized behaviour - what is it with Sialkot and mob lynching.
Recommend 0
Shahid Mahmood
Dec 03, 2021 02:37pm
Do you know what I hate the most? It is when some chief minister or the Prime minister has to take notice of crimes. It shows that your police is such a corrupt force that it only acts when you take notice and order an investigation. What a shame.
Recommend 0
L nawaz
Dec 03, 2021 02:37pm
Ban TLP
Recommend 0
Nasir Askar
Dec 03, 2021 02:37pm
And we are still animals in human clothing
Recommend 0
Barri Stamford
Dec 03, 2021 02:39pm
@krishna kumar tiwari, The nationality of the poor victim is irrelevant when considering such barbaric crime. In 2010 they did it to 2 local youths.
Recommend 0
Embryo
Dec 03, 2021 02:40pm
Reputation of Sialkot is permanently damaged. Most intolerant people.
Recommend 0
Anwar
Dec 03, 2021 02:41pm
I have lost hope in this country
Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Crime against humanity
Updated 03 Dec 2021

Crime against humanity

The government has yet to fulfil its long-standing pledge to criminalise enforced disappearances.
03 Dec 2021

Revised valuations

THE revised property valuations notified by the FBR for 40 cities for the purpose of collecting federal taxes —...
03 Dec 2021

PWD await rights

ON the International Day of Disabled Persons, it is important to take stock of how far Pakistan has come in ensuring...
02 Dec 2021

Funding for polls

THE PTI government’s autocratic mentality is again on full display, even as it feigns adherence to the law....
02 Dec 2021

Soaring prices

PRICES are surging. And they are increasing at a much faster pace than anticipated, burdening millions of...
Ali Wazir’s bail
Updated 02 Dec 2021

Ali Wazir’s bail

IT has been a long time coming, but MNA and Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement leader Ali Wazir has finally been granted bail...