Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | December 03, 2021

Teachers in Islamabad vow to continue protest against local govt ordinance

Kashif AbbasiPublished December 3, 2021 - Updated December 3, 2021 10:17am
Protesting teachers gather outside the Parliament House in Islamabad on Thursday. — Photo by Mohammad Asim
Protesting teachers gather outside the Parliament House in Islamabad on Thursday. — Photo by Mohammad Asim

ISLAMABAD: Thousands of schoolteachers staged a protest demonstration outside Parliament House on Thursday demanding the government withdraw its decision of placing public sector schools under the Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI).

The teachers along with non-teaching staff from 390 schools first gathered in front of the National Press Club and then moved towards Parliament House. At D-Chowk, they faced some resistance from the police but the protesters managed to reach Constitution Avenue.

Before ending the protest peacefully, the protesters said schools will remain closed and next week they would hold a sit-in, which will be participated by parents and students as well.

“Next week, we will give a decisive call. Today’s show was just to make the government realise that we will not accept this decision and an amendment has to be made to the Local Government Ordinance 2021,” said Joint Action Committee Chairman Fazal-i-Mola.

Schools in Islamabad to remain closed until demand accepted; students, parents will also join protest sit-in next week, say protesters

Leaders of opposition parties, including former defence minister Khawaja Asif, former federal minister Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry, ex-MNA Anjum Aqeel, PPP leader Sibtul Hassan Bukhari, Mian Aslam of Jamaat-i-Islami and others visited the protesters and expressed solidarity with them. They also assured them of their full support.

Holding banners and placards, the protesters raised slogans against the government, demanding the withdrawal of section 166 of Local Government Ordinance 2021 which states that the Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) will be devolved to the local government and the mayor will be the reporting officer of the director general FDE.

Senior school Principal Farida Yasmin said it was unfortunate that the government had forced the teaching community to take to the streets.

“We will not accept this ordinance come what may. The local government completed its five-year term without funds, rules, regulations and bylaws. So, now through an ordinance educational institutions are being placed under the local government.”

The local government is supposed to generate its own resources and funds while Islamabad’s education sector require billions of rupees every year, something which is beyond the capacity of the local government, she said, adding in case the decision was not reversed the local government could go for privatisation of schools.

She said government representatives were saying that worldwide schools worked under the local government. But why they are not telling us that in developed countries local government is too strong and even a mayor is regarded more powerful than the legislature. But here in Pakistan, mayors are unable to get their own honorarium and offices for their representatives.

Islamabad’s mayor was unable to get office spaces for the union council chairmen, she said.

“We are here for our future generation. The government is going to place our schools under the MCI. We are federal government employees and would not work under the corporation,” said a schoolteacher, Shazia Khan.

She said the federal government never cooperated with a mayor of the opposition party so in case the opposition wins the elections what will be the future of the local government and the mayor. In this case, the federal government will leave the local government unattended, she said.

Another teacher said instead of doing experiment with the education sector in the capital, which was running smoothly, the government should focus on controlling inflation and skyrocketing prices.

Federal Government Teachers’ Association President Malik Ameer Khan and Non-Teaching Staff Association President Sardar Sadiq and others said schools will remain closed until the government withdraws its decision.

“Thousands of teachers were on roads but the government representatives did not bother to contact us. This is enough to gauge government’s seriousness towards education,” Mr Khan told Dawn on Thursday night. He, however, said all opposition parties had assured them of their support.

“I would request Prime Minister Imran Khan to look into the issue to know why the teaching community is being forced to take to the streets,” he said.

Meanwhile, senator Irfan Siddiqui chairman on Education took notice of the protest and decided to take up this issue in upcoming meeting of standing committee to be held on December 7.

Published in Dawn, December 3rd, 2021

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Crime against humanity
Updated 03 Dec 2021

Crime against humanity

The government has yet to fulfil its long-standing pledge to criminalise enforced disappearances.
03 Dec 2021

Revised valuations

THE revised property valuations notified by the FBR for 40 cities for the purpose of collecting federal taxes —...
03 Dec 2021

PWD await rights

ON the International Day of Disabled Persons, it is important to take stock of how far Pakistan has come in ensuring...
02 Dec 2021

Funding for polls

THE PTI government’s autocratic mentality is again on full display, even as it feigns adherence to the law....
02 Dec 2021

Soaring prices

PRICES are surging. And they are increasing at a much faster pace than anticipated, burdening millions of...
Ali Wazir’s bail
Updated 02 Dec 2021

Ali Wazir’s bail

IT has been a long time coming, but MNA and Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement leader Ali Wazir has finally been granted bail...