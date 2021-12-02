Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | December 02, 2021

Supreme Court reluctant to disclose its employees’ details

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterPublished December 2, 2021 - Updated December 2, 2021 10:27am
An outside view of the Supreme Court building. — AFP/File
An outside view of the Supreme Court building. — AFP/File

ISLAMABAD: Reluctant to disclose details of employees, the Supreme Court of Pakistan has asked the Islamabad High Court (IHC) to overrule a decision of another judicial forum which has ordered complete disclosure of apex court’s entire workforce.

The Supreme Court Registrar Jawad Paul, through Additional Attorney General Amir Rehman filed a petition before the Islamabad High Court against the order of the Pakistan Information Commission (PIC).

PIC on July 12 allowed an application filed by a citizen Mukhtar Ahmed seeking information about sanctioned strength of SC staff from BS-1 to BS-22, vacant positions, daily wagers, posts created after January 1, 2017, persons with disabilities and transgender working in the apex court.

SC Registrar filed a review petition against the order of the PIC which has been dismissed on Nov 17.

Subsequently, the apex court’s registrar through the petition filed before the IHC requested that the information commission’s direction may be declared illegal.

According to the petition, which will be taken up by IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah on Thursday (today), “the impugned orders [of PIC] are without jurisdiction and in violation of express provisions of the constitution of and the statutory law on the subject.”

The petition pointed out that “the primary function of the PIC is to decide appeals filed under section 17 of the Right of Access to Information Act (RTI) against decision or lack thereof the designated public official of the public body.

The petition contended that “PIC erred in law while observing that Supreme Court is a public body and failed to comprehend the difference between the federal law as defined in Article 260 of the constitution” which means that laws made by or under the authority of the Parliament adding that Article 191 and 202 empower the Supreme Court and High Courts to frame rules regulating its practice and procedure.

The petition stated that “the direction issued by the PIC in exercise of power under section 20 (e) of the Act for the notification of designated officer under section 9 of the Act and to take measure for publication of information and record…applicable to public bodies and not to the constitutional court.”

The petition requested the court to declare the PIC’s order as illegal.

The applicant Mukhtar Ahmed initially sought information from the apex court.

Hence, the Registrar Office has not paid due attention to my application and hasn’t decided it on its own merits in the light of relevant provisions of law and the Constitution.

Published in Dawn, December 2nd, 2021

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

02 Dec 2021

Funding for polls

THE PTI government’s autocratic mentality is again on full display, even as it feigns adherence to the law....
02 Dec 2021

Soaring prices

PRICES are surging. And they are increasing at a much faster pace than anticipated, burdening millions of...
Ali Wazir’s bail
Updated 02 Dec 2021

Ali Wazir’s bail

IT has been a long time coming, but MNA and Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement leader Ali Wazir has finally been granted bail...
Covid funds controversy
Updated 01 Dec 2021

Covid funds controversy

A COMPREHENSIVE and detailed report by the auditor general of Pakistan on the utilisation of Covid-19 funds by the...
01 Dec 2021

Sindh LG law

THE Sindh Local Government Act, 2013, introduced by the PPP to roll back the Musharraf-era local bodies system in ...
Monster of circular debt
Updated 01 Dec 2021

Monster of circular debt

The crisis facing the energy sector cannot be tackled sustainably without taming the many elephants in the room.