Man commits 'suicide' by jumping from third floor of Karachi's Lucky One Mall

Imtiaz AliPublished November 30, 2021 - Updated November 30, 2021 09:56pm
The mall's management called it an "unfortunate incident" and said an "individual jumped before he could be stopped". — AFP/File
An unemployed young man committed suicide by jumping from the third floor of Karachi's Lucky One Mall on Tuesday, police said.

FB Industrial Area Station House Officer (SHO) Jamil Abbasi said that the victim, Zuhair Asim, sustained critical injuries when he jumped from the third floor of the shopping centre.

"He was taken to a private hospital in Karachi's Gulshan-i-Iqbal area where he was pronounced dead," he said. The officer attributed unemployment as the probable motive for the suicide.

The victim's relatives took the body, telling investigators they did not want to initiate any legal proceedings.

Meanwhile, the management of the mall called it an "unfortunate incident" and said an "individual jumped before he could be stopped".

"The mall authorities immediately took him to the nearest hospital and informed the police, who are now investigating the case," the statement said.

"This incident makes us all realise how fragile human life is and that it should be cherished. We offer our sincere and deepest condolences to his family on their sad loss," the statement said.

"Please note that neither Lucky One Mall nor any of its staff or tenants were responsible for or involved in his actions," the statement added.

Several people expressed shock at the incident after videos of the man were shared on social media.

"So painful to see people ending their life due to joblessness and increasing inflation," journalist Faizan Lakhani wrote on Twitter.

Filmmaker Furqan T. Siddiqui said it was becoming increasingly difficult for middle and lower-middle class to manage financially.

