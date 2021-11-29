Veteran journalist Muhammad Ziauddin passes away at 83 in Islamabad after prolonged illness

Veteran journalist and former Dawn staff Muhammad Ziauddin passed away on Monday in Islamabad after a period of prolonged illness. He was 83.

State broadcaster Pakistan Television confirmed the news while paying homage to the deceased for his "illustrious career" that spanned 60 years and included extensive contributions for various media outlets such as The News International, Dawn and others. He was also Dawn's former resident editor in Islamabad.

Condolences poured in from the country's journalism and media community, with various figures paying their tributes.

Dawn News show Zara Hat Kay host Mubashir Zaidi called Ziauddin an "icon of Pakistani journalism".

Another journalist Nasir Jamal said: "One of the finest and upstanding journalists and among the pioneers of economic journalism in Pakistan. Always very kind to his juniors like us."

Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said he was one of the most "capable [and] fiercely independent journalist" he had encountered.

Senior journalist Hamid Mir remarked that Ziauddin was one of the few journalists whose practical experience spanned half a century. "We learnt a lot from him."

"Gentle, dignified, man who was a professional through and through. May he rest in peace. Feels like we're losing all of our best," tweeted The News Op-ed Editor Zebunnisa Burki.

Meanwhile, political analyst Mazhar Abbas said Ziauddin was not only an "outstanding journalist" but also "an iconic figure and a guide for all the young journalists".

Digital rights activist and human rights lawyer Nighat Dad also paid tribute to Ziaudding, saying that he was an "intellectual giant" in the journalist community and a role model for many in the profession and beyond.

More to follow.