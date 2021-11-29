Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | November 29, 2021

Sacked Bajaur Levies, Khasadar personnel demand reinstatement

The Newspaper's CorrespondentPublished November 29, 2021 - Updated November 29, 2021 10:51am
A file photo of security personnel on duty. — Reuters/File
A file photo of security personnel on duty. — Reuters/File

BAJAUR: A group of several former personnel of the Bajaur Levies and Khasadar forces, who had been sacked from service some 12 years ago, here on Sunday expressed concern over non-reinstatement of their jobs despite a court verdict and announced to launch a protest-sit outside the residence of provincial minister Anwar Zeb Khan here from Monday (today).

Addressing a press conference here in Bajaur Press Club, a leader of the sacked personnel, Fazal Rahman, said that over 150 personnel of both the Bajaur Levies and Khasadar forces were terminated between 2008 and 2011 for unknown reasons.

He said that following their termination they had contacted the former political administration, but the officials refused their requests to restore their services then.

Mr Rahman said they later approached the Peshawar High Court, which according to him restored their services in 2017 and ordered then political administration to release all their salaries due thus far with immediate effect.

The leader of the affected personnel recalled that they had staged a sit-in in Peshawar in December 2020 where provincial minister Anwar Zeb, who also belongs to Bajaur, had conveyed to them to end the sit-in as the provincial government had agreed to accept their demands.

He held the provincial minister responsible for the delay in their reinstatement and vowed that they would continue their struggle until their services were restored. He said they had decided to stage a protest sit-in outside Anwar Zeb’s residence in Raghagan area from Monday (today).

He said the affected personnel along with their family members would participate in the sit-in that would be continued till acceptance of their demand for reinstatement.

The sacked personnel also held a protest rally against the government, which was also attended by a number of ANP activists.

Published in Dawn, November 29th, 2021

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Land misuse
Updated 29 Nov 2021

Land misuse

THE contrast could not be more stark, and elite capture no better illustrated. On the one hand are the middle-class...
29 Nov 2021

Act of altruism

DECEASED organ donation needs to become part of the national discourse. To that end, our lawmakers must adopt a far...
29 Nov 2021

Animal neglect

THE callousness shown by our state and society towards humanity is often such that it comes as no surprise that less...
Updated 28 Nov 2021

Creating superbugs

The tendency to pop antibiotic pills at every sneeze has brought us to the brink of a disastrous health crisis.
28 Nov 2021

Channel tragedy

THE responses of the French and British governments to the biggest human tragedy in the English Channel in recent...