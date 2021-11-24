Dawn Logo

Michael Vaughan dropped from BBC Ashes commentary team amid racism row

AFPPublished November 24, 2021 - Updated November 24, 2021 07:34pm
Former England cricketer Michael Vaughan. — Reuters
Michael Vaughan has been left out of the BBC commentary team for the upcoming Ashes series in Australia to avoid a “conflict of interest” amid an ongoing racism row.

English cricket has been rocked by revelations of racism from Pakistan-born former Yorkshire player Azeem Rafiq.

These have included an allegation that former England captain Vaughan told the now 30-year-old Rafiq and other Yorkshire players of Asian origin that there were “too many of you lot, we need to do something about it” during a county match in 2009.

Vaughan, an Ashes-winning skipper in 2005, has “categorically denied” the allegation.

Following Rafiq's comments, which have sparked a tidal wave of accusations of racism within English cricket, the 47-year-old Vaughan was stood down from his BBC radio show earlier this month.

And a spokesperson for the broadcaster said on Wednesday: “While he is involved in a significant story in cricket, for editorial reasons we do not believe that it would be appropriate for Michael Vaughan to have a role in our Ashes team or wider coverage of the sport at the moment.

“We require our contributors to talk about relevant topics and his involvement in the Yorkshire story represents a conflict of interest.”

Vaughan still has a contract to commentate on the Ashes series for Fox Sports, one of the host's Australian television broadcasters, and the former top-order batsman remains a columnist with Britain's Daily Telegraph newspaper.

In a statement issued earlier in November, Vaughan said: “I categorically deny saying the words attributed to me by Azeem Rafiq and want to re-state this publicly because the 'you lot' comment simply never happened.

“It is extremely upsetting that this completely false accusation has been made against me by a former teammate, apparently supported by two other players.

“I have been in contact with the six other players from that team and not one of them has any recollection of the remark being made,” he added.

Last week saw Rafiq, who later admitted to posting an anti-Semitic message on Twitter as a teenager, give vivid testimony to a parliamentary committee during a hearing where he said his career had been cut short by racism.

England and Wales Cricket Board chief executive Tom Harrison, was widely criticised for his response to Rafiq's revelations while appearing at the same hearing.

Following a meeting of the national governing body's constituent members on Friday, Harrison promised “tangible action” to combat racism, but said the details would not be published until this week.

The fallout for Yorkshire, one of English cricket's oldest and most prestigious counties, over the scandal has been devastating, with sponsors making a mass exodus and the club suspended from hosting lucrative international matches.

Yorkshire's chairman and chief executive have both resigned, while head coach Andrew Gale has been suspended pending investigations over a historical anti-Semitic tweet.

