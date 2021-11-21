Dawn Logo

Sri Lanka vs West Indies: Debutant Jeremy Solozano hit on helmet, taken to hospital

AFPPublished November 21, 2021 - Updated November 21, 2021 12:50pm
West Indies' fielder Jeremy Solozano lies on the ground after being hit by a shot played by Sri Lanka's Dimuth Karunaratne, right, during the day one of the first test cricket match between Sri Lanka and West Indies' in Galle on Nov 21. — AP
West Indies' fielder Jeremy Solozano lies on the ground after being hit by a shot played by Sri Lanka's Dimuth Karunaratne, right, during the day one of the first test cricket match between Sri Lanka and West Indies' in Galle on Nov 21. — AP

Sri Lanka made steady progress to reach lunch 61 without loss in the opening Test on Sunday against the West Indies, who had debutant Jeremy Solozano taken to hospital after being hit on the helmet while fielding.

Skipper Dimuth Karunaratne was unbeaten on 32 with three boundaries while Pathum Nissanka was on 25.

Solozano was fielding close in at short-leg when Karunaratne attempted a full-blooded pull shot off the bowling of Chase and the ball smacked a fierce blow into the fielder's helmet grill.

Medical staff attended to him at the ground before he was taken on a stretcher to a waiting ambulance which took him to hospital.

West Indies used six bowlers in the opening session but none were able to find a breakthrough.

Rahkeem Cornwall did find the outside edge of Karunaratne's bat but Jermaine Blackwood at slip was unable to hold on as he attempted a one-handed grab.

And West Indies unsuccessfully reviewed after Karunaratne took an uncharacteristic reverse sweep off the left-arm orthodox spin of Jomel Warrican and the ball struck his front pad.

Television replays showed the impact was outside off-stump.

The tourists lost their second review for a caught behind of Nissanka off the bowling of Roston Chase.

West Indies, who lost the toss, surprised fans by leaving out Kemar Roach, their most experienced player and the eighth-highest Test wicket taker.

Sri Lanka packed their side with specialist bowlers, playing three left-arm spinners.

