Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | November 16, 2021

Tandoor operators raise bread prices by Rs2-10 in Karachi

Aamir Shafaat KhanPublished November 16, 2021 - Updated November 16, 2021 10:06am
A worker picks naan at a tandoor on Monday.—Shakil Adil / White Star
A worker picks naan at a tandoor on Monday.—Shakil Adil / White Star

KARACHI: Makers of roti, naan, sheermal and taftan have increased prices by Rs2-Rs10 per piece in the city, thus multiplying the woes of consumers, who are already depressed by soaring rates of essential food items.

“Please! Do not argue.” This is a clear message pasted at a shop for the customers near Gulberg Chowrangi, Federal B. Area. The owner of the shop said he had increased the price of chapati by Rs2 to Rs12 followed by Rs5 hike in sheermal and taftan to Rs45 and kulcha to Rs35. He added that he had kept naan price unchanged at Rs15 per piece.

Consumer Rehan Islam said he had purchased naan at Rs18 per piece on Friday and sheermal at Rs60 per piece from a big shop at Gulistan-e-Jauhar, showing a jump of Rs3 in naan and Rs10 in sheermal.

Salman Mian, a tandoor owner in Ranchor Line, said tandoor operators have started passing on the impact of rising cost of production due to substantial jump in rates of power, gas, flour, sugar, milk, etc in the last one year. Like past practice, many owners would follow the suit depending on their daily business turnover. He said some tandoor owners had initially increased Rs5 on sheermal and taftaan to Rs55.

In some areas rates of sheermal, taftaan increased by Rs5 to Rs55 apiece

Justifying price increase, he said the rate of flour has swelled to Rs3,760 from Rs2,390 per 50kg bag last year while sugar is now at Rs5,450 per 50kg bag as compared to Rs3,600 a year back.

He said a 25kg full cream milk bag now costs Rs13,500 as compared to Rs8,300 while gas tariff had increased to over Rs1,280 per mmBtu (commercial) from Rs700 two years back. Power tariff had jumped to Rs31.50 per unit from Rs28 last year. The 16kg ghee tin is now tagged at Rs5,250 as compared to Rs2,650 a year back.

He said plastic shopper and old newspapers’ waste (raddi) prices have also risen sharply.

In August 2018, a chapati was available at Rs8-10 followed by naan at Rs12 and sheermal/taftaan at Rs35 per piece depending on the weight.

In the absence of any monitoring mechanism, tandoor operators in various areas have kept low weight of different varieties of roti despite having increased their prices.

Mr Salman was of the view that the weight of naan should range between 175-180 grams followed by 235-240 grams for sheermal/taftaan and 120 grams for chappati.

However, some roti makers at Burns Road are selling chapati at Rs7 only.

“I will raise the price to Rs8 in a few days due to rising gas and flour prices,” a chapati maker at Burns Road told Dawn, adding that he has been selling the chapati at this rate for the last one and a half years.

He disagreed that he has been using low-grade flour to provide low priced chapati. “One can check my roti weight and quality with high price roti,” he added.

Published in Dawn, November 16th, 2021

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (6)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
rising star
Nov 16, 2021 10:08am
Another feather in the cap of Imran Khan
Reply Recommend 0
FAZ
Nov 16, 2021 10:14am
Even if basic commodity prices go back, they won't.
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Nov 16, 2021 10:17am
Thanks to the great noble kindhearted leader. All operators, sugar, wheat manufacturers, auto seths, property tycoons and OS Pakistanis..aka cabinet members are making money.
Reply Recommend 0
Jatt ji
Nov 16, 2021 10:22am
Tabdili Mubarak...
Reply Recommend 0
Indian Muslim
Nov 16, 2021 10:30am
India is donating 50000 MT of wheat to Afghanistan..
Reply Recommend 0
Justice
Nov 16, 2021 10:36am
Poor suffer in this Govt.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Testing PTI’s strength
Updated 16 Nov 2021

Testing PTI’s strength

The opposition has clearly sensed that the time is ripe to build pressure through another campaign from the platform of the PDM.
16 Nov 2021

Lending for homes

AFFORDABILITY is the key factor keeping the low-middle-income households from owning a house. In order to address...
16 Nov 2021

Rejigging T20 finals stage

AFTER the nail-biting drama of the semi-finals, the showpiece of the Twenty20 World Cup proved to be an anti-climax....
Diluted deal
15 Nov 2021

Diluted deal

The fate of Pakistan and the world depends on whether the deal hammered out at COP26 is so diluted as to be fatally compromised.
15 Nov 2021

Xi’s China

THE Central Committee of the Chinese Communist Party — perhaps the most powerful body in the People’s...
15 Nov 2021

Measles campaign

ONE of the largest vaccination campaigns in the world is set to be launched in the country today to administer the...