TV anchor’s son among four held for ‘harassing’ college staff, students in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: Four people, including a son of a renowned journalist/TV anchor, were arrested on the charges of harassing and threatening the staff and students of a college in the capital on Saturday, police said.

The Shalimar police registered the case under section 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation), 355 (assault or criminal force with intent to dishonour person otherwise than on grave provocation), 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and 542 (punishment for wrongful confinement) of Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) in response to a complaint lodged by Dr Asad Faiz, the principal of Islamabad Model College for Boys F-11/3.

The police produced the four persons in court from where they were sent on judicial remand.

When contacted, Superintendent of Police (SP) Saddar Zone Nosherwan Ali told Dawn that a caller informed the police helpline on Saturday morning that riders of a Vigo were harassing a girl at F-11 Markaz. The caller also informed the police about the registration number of the vehicle.

Immediately a team was sent to the Markaz, he said. In the meantime, at around 9am, the police received another call in which the caller said some people had entered Islamabad Model College for Boys F-11/3 and were beating the staff and students.

Police reached there and found a gathering of people, including parents of students, Mr Ali said. The four persons were arrested and shifted to the Shalimar police station along with the Vigo, he added.

“At the time of their arrest, they were drunk,” the SP said, adding the four persons were also taken to hospital for medical examination.

The police also approached the first caller, the man who had informed the police about the girl’s harassment at F-11 Markaz. However, he said he had seen the incident and reported it to the police and did not know about the girl’s identity.

Published in Dawn, November 14th, 2021