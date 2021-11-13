Dawn Logo

November 13, 2021

Project to test food delivery through drone launched in Islamabad

APPPublished November 13, 2021 - Updated November 13, 2021 10:41am
This picture shows the customised drone during a test flight in Islamabad. — Screengrab via Hamza Shafqaat Twitter
This picture shows the customised drone during a test flight in Islamabad. — Screengrab via Hamza Shafqaat Twitter

ISLAMABAD: A customised drone was used on Friday to test food delivery by Pakistan’s leading food delivery company.

The test flight of the drone conducted in association with the office of the deputy commissioner Islamabad — named ‘Pandafly’ — took place in the F-9 Park.

The use of disruptive technology by Foodpanda means faster deliveries over longer distances.

Customers living in peri-urban and remote areas will especially benefit from this initiative as they have limited food delivery options in their local area so with drone delivery they will be able to order food from main urban centres as well.

The last mile of delivery by drone will be completed by a Foodpanda rider.

It must be noted that this is the first of its kind commercial drone made in Pakistan for this purpose.

Expressing his views, Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Hamza Shafqaat said: “E-commerce and the use of technology to serve the citizens is definitely the future and the Islamabad civil administration stands committed to supporting anyone who takes the initiative to provide greater convenience and facilities for the public.”

He said the district administration was adopting innovative technologies by launching the City App to provide 40 services in various sectors to the people.

With access to technology in public sectors, the administration has expanded its revenue collection from Rs4 billion to Rs10 billion annually.

Speaking at the pilot launch, Nauman Sikandar Mirza, the chief executive officer (CEO) of Foodpanda, said: “Foodpanda’s core ethos is to constantly innovate, stretch the limits and leverage technology to find great solutions for meeting the evolving needs of the people.

“Before we start actual drone deliveries for our customers, there are still many aspects that need to be thoroughly evaluated and locked in, including technical, operational and legal matters and we are vigorously addressing all these. The successful test flight and delivery today has been highly encouraging and proves we are on the right flight path.”

Published in Dawn, November 13th, 2021

Ilyas
Nov 13, 2021 10:49am
Interesting. Let's see how they will this in Karachi.
Reply Recommend 0
Punjabis Chronicles
Nov 13, 2021 11:00am
If in vicinities of Airports, wouldn’t such tantrums be a risky Security threat. A meal for single person certainly not so important than passengers on plane. The flying vultures eagles still acknowledged as potential threat by CAA, the high flying drones even more fatal.
Reply Recommend 0
USA
Nov 13, 2021 11:07am
In US I have yet to see my pizza Or package deliver by a drone. Third world countries taking full advantage of western technology whereas westerners are lacking behind.
Reply Recommend 0
Maxx
Nov 13, 2021 11:14am
Not a good idea ...a malfunction will lead to accidents and injuries!
Reply Recommend 0
Mohsin
Nov 13, 2021 11:25am
we should not go for the super luxuries and avoid these test bcuz it could be used in future for some illegal things.
Reply Recommend 0
Ahmed
Nov 13, 2021 11:34am
If anything we should be experimenting with delivering medicines over drones and surveying land with drones. This food delivery of highly unhealthy/unhygienic stuff to every nook and cranny is hardly the best use of such wonderful technology - there really is nothing wrong with cooking some good vegetables at home and eating that with your family
Reply Recommend 0
Dawar
Nov 13, 2021 11:38am
Who will take responsibility of security, safety and privacy of the people in the area?
Reply Recommend 0
pakpro
Nov 13, 2021 11:41am
This is great. They tried the same idea in India but didn't have enough food to deliver.
Reply Recommend 0

