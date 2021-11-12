Dawn Logo

Dollar touches new all-time high at Rs176 in interbank trade

Talqeen ZubairiPublished November 12, 2021 - Updated November 12, 2021 03:41pm
The US dollar on Friday reached an all-time high against the rupee, soaring to Rs176 in the interbank market in intraday trading.

In the open market, meanwhile, the dollar rose by Rs1.70 and was being traded at Rs178 around 12:30pm.

Zafar Paracha, chairman of the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan, told Dawn.com that the dollar had depreciated to Rs169.50 after Saudi Arabia revived financial support and oil supplies to Pakistan, however, "the statement from the finance adviser (Shaukat Tarin) in which he predicted further rise in the dollar's value provided space to speculators and they manipulated the market."

According to Paracha, the delay in the finalisation of the International Monetary Fund's (IMF) loan programme was also one of the reasons for the dollar rise "because if this programme was approved, we would have received $1 billion immediately".

He said only an intervention from the State Bank of Pakistan could contain the skyrocketing value of the greenback.

Paracha also demanded action against banks allegedly involved in the dollar speculation.

Meanwhile, Mettis Global — a web-based financial data and analytics portal — quoted Asad Rizvi, the former treasury head at Chase Manhattan bank, as saying: “PKR that was holding up relatively well after the news of the Saudi deposit [...] in hope of getting the IMF nod lost nearly 440 paisa in nine days due to delay.”

On October 27, the dollar had crossed the Rs175 mark to set a new record, with one currency dealer saying that "nobody knows where is the boundary of this devaluation of the local currency."

Last week, Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin had announced that an agreement with the IMF over the revival of the $6 billion Extended Fund Facility had been reached and a formal accord would be signed later in the week.

But a formal agreement has yet to be announced.

Hasan Malik
Nov 12, 2021 02:45pm
Our nation has a habit to blame someone for all of their failures. So this time whom to blame?. Success belong to Imran Khan and KP officials but failure belongs to someone from Punjab or Sindh only
Reply Recommend 0
A shah
Nov 12, 2021 02:54pm
After cricket flop show, it’s back to reality
Reply Recommend 0
Pops
Nov 12, 2021 03:02pm
Is this fall in the value of the Pakistani rupee due to loss of T20 World Cup?
Reply Recommend 0
Mujahid Hussain
Nov 12, 2021 03:07pm
Don’t worry it will reach Rs 200 at the end of the year. No body afraid except double nationality holders.
Reply Recommend 0
Wats
Nov 12, 2021 03:09pm
Rupee value wil keep coming down unless pakistan changes it's economic and foreign policy.
Reply Recommend 0

