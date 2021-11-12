Auto sales post robust growth in first four months of FY22

KARACHI: The first four months of the current fiscal year proved to be another milestone for the auto sector where highest sales rise of 104 per cent were recorded in jeeps, 93pc in pick-up vans, 71pc cars, 82pc trucks, 14pc farm tractors and 0.5pc two/three-wheelers.

Despite the frequent price hike, Atlas Honda Limited broke its own highest-ever sales record by achieving 125,031 units in October, which was 125,030 in March. The data released by the Pakistan Automotive Manufacturers depicted only 1pc drop in bus sales.

Despite a slight slump in sales in October with 17,413 units, as compared to 18,971 in September, prospective buyers lifted 74,952 cars in 4MFY22 against 43,865 units in the same period last fiscal year, thanks to low car financing by banks.

Suzuki Cultus beat all its competitors by posting a 181pc jump in sales to 11,454 units from 4,079 units in 4MFY21, while Toyota Corolla attained the second spot with 102pc rise to 9,937 from 4,928 units. The 660cc Suzuki Alto emerged as the third highest selling car with a 97pc jump to 20,773 from 10,544 units.

Observers predict further increase in prices

Suzuki WagonR sales grew by a whopping 85pc to 6,779 from 3,658 units. The decades-old Bolan sales surged by 65pc to 4,012 units from 2,438, while the combined sales of Honda Civic/City went up by 25pc to 10,444 from 8,341 units. The sales of Toyota Yaris rose by 2pc to 9,277 from 9,067 units, while those of the newcomer Hyundai Elantra from July to October stood at 1,036 units.

The rising movement of goods (import and export) can be justified by the high sales of trucks to 2,011 units in 4MFY22 from 1,104 units in the same period last year. Hinopak sales recovered to 305 units from 181 followed by a massive jump in Master truck sales to 691 from 295 units. Isuzu and JAC truck sales stood higher with 940 and 75 units in the four months of FY22 from 568 and 60 units, respectively.

Bus sales went down 1pc to 184 units from 186 units in which Hino fell to 51 from 72 units, while Master and Isuzu bus sales increased to 103 and 30 units from 87 and 27 units, respectively.

The well-to-do customers appeared to have taken a liking for jeeps as their overall sales swelled to 4,901 from 2,401 units in 4MFY21. Toyota Fortuner, Tucson and Honda BR-V sales hit 2,473, 1,042 and 1,386 units from 629, 448 and 1,324 units, respectively.

Total pick-up van sales jumped to 10,038 from 5,199 units in which sales of Suzuki Ravi and Toyota Hilux rose by 157pc and 50pc to 5,171 and 3,856 in 4MFY22 from 2,010 and 2,572 units in the same period last year.

JAC, D-Max and Hyundai Porter sales went up to 318, 155 and 538 units from 166, 118 and 333 units, respectively.

Improving agriculture indicators were reflected in the rising sales of tractors: Fiat and Massey Ferguson sold 6,686 and 10,700 units in the four months of FY22 as compared to 4,950 and 10,232 units in the same period last year.

Japanese motorcycle assemblers continued to enjoy good business as Suzuki and Yamaha sales soared to 11,661 and 8,098 units as compared to 6,628 and 6,823 units in 4MFY21. Chinese bike assemblers remained under pressure as sales of Road Prince and United Auto Motorcycle plunged to 43,940 and 115,474 units from 51,099 and 134,120 units.

Published in Dawn, November 12th, 2021