Azam Swati appears before ECP to answer for his tirade

ISLAMABAD: Railways Minister Azam Swati, who was issued two show-cause notices for his remarks against the Election Commission of Pakistan and its chief, appeared before a two-member ECP bench on Thursday.

Mr Swati was accompanied by Senators Shehzad Waseem, Mirza Mohammad Afridi, Saifullah Niazi, Ejaz Chaudhry, Farrukh Habib and Shehbaz Gill.

The bench, comprising ECP members Nisar Durrani and Shah Mohammad Jatoi, wanted to frame charges against Mr Swati, but Barrister Ali Zafar, who appeared as chief counsel for the minister, argued that the charges could be framed only after going through the reply to the notice.

When the bench said two notices had been issued to Mr Swati, Mr Zafar said the second had not been received by his client and he had applied for a copy.

Notices were issued to him, Fawad over allegations levelled against commission

He was told that his junior counsel was present in the previous hearing. He sought some time to file replies and the hearing was adjourned to Nov 16.

The ECP had issued notices to Mr Swati and Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry over allegations levelled by them against the ECP under the Contempt of Court law.

Mr Swati and Mr Chaudhry are already on notice to appear before the Commission in a case of similar nature.

In September, the railways minister had levelled serious charges against the Election Commission of poll rigging and receiving bribes, saying such institutions should be set ablaze. He had also raised questions over the appointment of the chief election commissioner (CEC).

Mr Chaudhry had accused the ECP of becoming the opposition’s headquarters and the CEC of acting as their mouthpiece.

The slanderous remarks against the ECP and the CEC came days after the commission raised objections over the bills seeking to amend the Elections Act for introduction of electronic voting machines and internet voting system for overseas Pakistanis in the next general election.

Meanwhile, the hearing of a case seeking disqualification of former minister Faisal Vawda over concealing his foreign nationality was adjourned to Dec 2.

While the counsel for Mr Vawda sought adjournment for four weeks, petitioner Abdul Qadir Mandokhel said it was yet to be disclosed when the former minister surrendered his foreign nationality.

Mr Vawda’s counsel said written arguments would be submitted and asked the bench to hear the arguments again. The bench made it clear that it was the last chance and said final arguments would be heard during the next hearing.

Published in Dawn, November 12th, 2021