Mentally ill girl molested in Haripur village

HARIPUR: A mentally ill girl, 7, was allegedly molested in Changi Bandi village of Sera-e-Saleh union council, police said here on Thursday.

Sera-e-Saleh police quoted one Adil Shehzad, a resident of Changi Bandi, as saying that his daughter, 7, was mentally retarded and was standing in the Mohallah when one Bilal from the same locality dragged her into his home and molested her.

The complainant said that after the alleged molestation the residents from the neighbouring houses recovered the victim from the suspect’s home and shifted her to the trauma centre.

The police said that the doctors had confirmed the rape in their preliminary medial report. When contacted, SHO Ehjaz Ali confirmed the report and said the police had arrested Bilal and that he would be presented before the court for physical remand on Friday (today).

Meanwhile, a woman and an infant were killed and four others injured when a van (ID 8508) fell into a roadside gorge near Ghumanwan village some36km from here, police said on Thursday.

Police quoted eyewitnesses as saying that a family was on way to Ghumanwan after attending a funeral of their relative when the incident occurred.

Police said that a woman identified as Kali Jan and four months old Sidra Bibi died on the spot while four others of the family identified as Tahzeem Bibi, Afsar Bibi, Shehzad and Ghulam Mohammad were injured. The dead and injured were taken to the trauma centre.

Published in Dawn, November 12th, 2021