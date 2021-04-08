Dawn Logo

NA panel approves bill against intentional disrespect for forces

Kashif AbbasiPublished April 8, 2021 - Updated April 8, 2021 07:36am
The bill was passed with five against four votes when the committee chairman voted for it. — APP/File
ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly Standing Committee on Interior has approved a bill to make amendments to the Pakistan Penal Code and Code of Criminal Procedure 1898 to take action against those who intentionally ridicule armed forces.

The bill says anyone who shall be guilty of said offence could face up to two years imprisonment or fine that may extend to Rs500,000, or both.

The bill, titled Criminal Law Amendment Bill 2020 introduced by PTI MNA Amjid Ali Khan, was approved by the NA committee on interior, which met here on Wednesday with MNA Raja Khurram Nawaz in the chair.

KP govt, opposition members criticise bill

The bill proposes amendment to Section 500 of the PPC, which currently states: “Whoever defames another shall be punished with simple imprisonment for a term which may extend to two years, or with fine, or with both.”

The amendment, which will be called Section 500-A states: “Punishment for intentional ridiculing of the Armed Forces etc. Whosoever intentionally ridicules, brings into disrepute or defames the Armed Forces of Pakistan or a member thereof, he shall be guilty of an offence punishable with imprisonment for a term which may extend to two years, or fine which may extend to five hundred thousand rupees, or with both.”

Before approval of the bill, the committee saw strong opposition from Pakistan Peoples Party lawmaker Agha Rafiullah and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz legislator Marriyum Aurangzeb, but the bill was passed with five against four votes when the committee chairman voted for it.

The two opposition members believed there was no need to introduce this bill. Ms Aurganzeb asked the committee chairman to read Article 19 of the Constitution before approving the bill. Committee member Sher Akbar Khan, who belongs to the ruling PTI, also requested the mover to withdraw the bill, but later during the voting process, he voted for it.

A working paper of the ministry of interior, which was presented before the committee on the amendment bill, stated that the bill was received on September 21, 2020 from the council section of the interior ministry and same day was referred to General Headquarters, Islamabad Capital Territory administration, Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for views/comments.

The working paper said response on the subject was, however, still awaited from relevant stakeholders. It said the KP home department did not endorse the bill stating that its promulgation would create conflict among the existing constitutional and statutory provisions and its misuse could not be overruled. Moreover, the KP government also believed the bill would create discrimination with other law enforcement agencies and public offices, which was against the provision of the Constitution.

It said the ICT administration had endorsed the content of proposed legislation.

While explaining the ministry’s point of view, the document states: “The incidents of defaming the armed forces have increased in the country and some disruptive element, for furtherance of their political objectives, engage in this undesirable practice which is very defamatory and demoralizing for the Armed Forces of Pakistan. Minister of Interior endorses the proposed legislation keeping in view the current situation in the country...”

Published in Dawn, April 8th, 2021

