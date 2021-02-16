Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | February 16, 2021

India trying to mislead world on occupied Kashmir situation: FO

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterPublished February 16, 2021Updated February 16, 2021 08:00am
FO spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri addresses a press conference. — DawnNewsTV/File
FO spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri addresses a press conference. — DawnNewsTV/File

ISLAMABAD: India is trying to present a false and misleading narrative on the situation in occupied Kashmir by taking foreign diplomats on a tour of the Valley, the Foreign Office said on Monday.

Spokesman Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri, commenting on a trip being arranged for diplomats based in New Delhi, said it was a part of India’s “efforts to mislead the world community”.

India plans to take a group of diplomats from European and Gulf countries to occupied Jammu and Kashmir on February 17 and 18 to give an impression of normalcy in the Valley, which has been under unprecedented restrictions since the region was stripped of its autonomy in August 2019.

The visit follows the restoration of 4G internet services in occupied Kashmir after an 18-month-long ban.

This would be the third such visit by foreign diplomats since the annexation. These visits are tightly controlled and leave little room for making an independent judgement of the situation. The previous two trips were made in January and February last year.

During these trips the diplomats get to meet government officials, security personnel and supporters of India’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party.

“Such guided tours are a smokescreen aimed at diverting international attention from India’s egregious human rights violations in IIOJK (Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir), and creating a false impression of normalcy,” the spokesman said.

“The visit would mean nothing if there is no access to all the areas and possibility to freely interact with Kashmiri people and the civil society in an atmosphere free of intimidation,” he added.

The spokesman emphasised that foreign diplomats should be given an opportunity to meet the Hurriyat leadership, many of whom are incarcerated, to enable them to make an objective assessment of the ground realities.

“The Indian notion of so-called normalcy in IIOJK has no feet to stand on.”

Mr Chaudhri once again called on India to allow the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR), the United Nations observers, the OIC’s Independent Permanent Human Rights Commission, international human rights and civil society organisations; and the international media to visit IIOJK and assess the situation on the ground.

Published in Dawn, February 16th, 2021

Pak India Ties , Kashmir Unrest
Newspaper

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (2)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Mahen
Feb 16, 2021 08:14am
Yes but their world is not limited to China, Turkey n North Koria.
Reply Recommend 0
Zulqarnain
Feb 16, 2021 08:17am
FO is doing a good job. India is getting more and more isolated.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Politics of expediency
Updated 15 Feb 2021

Politics of expediency

The political fracas leading up to the Senate election has familiar echoes of the past.

Editorial

Updated 16 Feb 2021

Bureaucrats under fire

There are deep-seated reasons for the bureaucracy’s shoddy performance.
16 Feb 2021

A city adrift

IT is difficult to disagree with Planning Minister Asad Umar’s criticism of the Sindh government’s neglect of...
16 Feb 2021

Sketchy T20 victory

PAKISTAN’S sketchy 2-1 victory in the T20 series against South Africa has not given the home side too much to...
Updated 15 Feb 2021

Planting trees

The loss of forest cover exacerbates the effects of climate change, opening the door to flash floods and soil erosion.
15 Feb 2021

Punjab’s LG crisis

YET another twist has been given to the prevailing debate on the local government elections in Punjab, spawning...
15 Feb 2021

Yemen’s starving children

THE six-year conflict in Yemen has led to a serious humanitarian crisis for its people, but the most unfortunate...