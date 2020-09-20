DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | September 20, 2020

Russian ‘interference’

Editorial 20 Sep 2020

Email

IN the cold world of realpolitik both democracies and authoritarian states use propaganda and psychological warfare to discredit and dishearten opponents. As the US presidential election approaches, there are growing voices emerging from the American intelligence community that point to Russian, Chinese and Iranian ‘interference’ in the November polls. Recently, the FBI chief claimed that there was a “steady drumbeat of misinformation” emanating from Russia targeting Donald Trump’s Democratic challenger Joe Biden, as well as the legitimacy of the American political process. American intelligence agencies have also alleged that Moscow worked to support Mr Trump in the 2016 polls and discredit Democratic nominee Hilary Clinton.

Unsavoury as these claims are, the fact is that states all over the world employ such underhand methods to influence events and populations beyond their borders. For example, during the Cold War, the exchange of propaganda between the US and the Soviets was intense, as both sides worked overtime to demonise each other in the public view. However, this is not to say that these methods are legitimate; sovereignty should be an inviolable principle in the realm of international relations, and foreign interference in elections cannot be tolerated. Moscow should not be meddling in Washington’s internal matters and the American people should be the ones deciding the future of their country. Yet as the past few decades have shown, America has used the very same tactics that many within the US establishment are criticising their foreign rivals of deploying. Across the mostly developing world, the US has worked hard to help tinpot dictators keen to serve it, while bringing down democratic governments that refused to toe its line. This has been a steady pattern in Latin America, Africa and Asia. Whether it was the 1953 overthrow of Mohammad Mosaddeq’s elected government in Iran — an Anglo-American adventure — or the invasion of the tiny Caribbean island of Grenada in 1983 by the US to get rid of a leftist government, America has long meddled in the affairs of sovereign states, all the while throwing international law to the wind. More recently, there were claims that Mr Trump wanted to “take out” Syrian ruler Bashar al-Assad, before the plan was vetoed by the then US defence chief. Indeed, all states must respect the bounds of international law and the principle of non-interference, especially those powerful states that have a history of flouting such conventions.

Published in Dawn, September 20th, 2020

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

The Taliban sanctions

The Taliban sanctions

One critical issue remains the Taliban’s relationship with foreign militants in Afghanistan.
No more a pariah

No more a pariah

Irfan Husain
The younger generation of Arabs want job opportunities and peace, not a perpetual state of war with a powerful neighbour.

Editorial

20 Sep 2020

MPC opportunity

THE opposition’s multiparty conference scheduled to take place in Islamabad today is a significant event by all...
20 Sep 2020

Russian ‘interference’

IN the cold world of realpolitik both democracies and authoritarian states use propaganda and psychological warfare...
20 Sep 2020

Penniless lawmakers?

THOSE who decide what part of their incomes the citizens of this country should give in taxes to finance the affairs...
19 Sep 2020

Regional trade

THE decision to establish markets along Pakistan’s borders with Afghanistan and Iran to boost trade underscores ...
Updated 19 Sep 2020

Sealing schools

At present, we have just about crossed a daily testing total of 33,000 — a figure which is far too low.
19 Sep 2020

BRT fires

THE news reports about the disruption of the Peshawar BRT are disturbing. The service was suspended on Wednesday...