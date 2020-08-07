DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | August 07, 2020

Govt allows resumption of international flight operations at all airports from August 9

Qazi Hassan 07 Aug 2020

Email

Pakistan had suspended all international flights on March 21 and domestic flight operations on March 26 due to the spread of coronavirus. — AFP/File
Pakistan had suspended all international flights on March 21 and domestic flight operations on March 26 due to the spread of coronavirus. — AFP/File

The government on Friday allowed international flight operations in Pakistan to fully resume at all airports, a day after it announced the lifting of several coronavirus restrictions in light of reducing cases and deaths.

A NOTAM (notice to airmen) issued by the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) said that operations will resume from August 9 midnight.

"The government of Pakistan is pleased to allow all international passenger operations to/from all airports as available pre-Covid-19.

"International scheduled flight operations to/from Pakistan will revert to authorisations as per summer-20 scheduling season. However, international flight operations shall be conducted in accordance with established guidelines and applicable standard operating procedures (SOPs).

"International cargo and special flight operations may also be conducted to/from Pakistan as per applicable SOPs," it said.

In another NOTAM, the CAA said all types of domestic passenger operations would be allowed to and from all airports. A day earlier, the Aviation Division had announced that domestic flight operations would be restored from all airports in the country from August 6 midnight.

Aviation Division’s senior joint secretary, Abdul Sattar Khokhar, said all operators would be required to implement the established guidelines, SOPs, and that they would seek prior schedule approval from the competent authority.

Cargo, special flights and private aircraft operations would also be available for all airports subject to compliance with relevant SOPs, he had said.

Pakistan had suspended all international flights on March 21 and domestic flight operations on March 26 due to the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Coronavirus
Pakistan

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Beyond the content

Beyond the content

Can the SNC really achieve its purported goal of reducing inequity in education?

Editorial

07 Aug 2020

Welcome turnaround

NEARLY five months after the first Covid-19 cases were detected in Pakistan, all indicators suggest that we have...

07 Aug 2020

Economic recovery?

IT is hard to weigh the signs of ‘early economic recovery’ seen in July against the significant loss of business...

07 Aug 2020

State of insecurity

ON Wednesday, a Jamaat-i-Islami rally in Karachi, staged in solidarity with the people of India-held Kashmir —...

06 Aug 2020

New map

A DAY before the country observed Yaum-i-Istehsal to mark one year since the special status of India-held Kashmir ...

06 Aug 2020

PFUJ at 70

THE Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists, which is celebrating its 70th anniversary this week, can look back on its...

06 Aug 2020

Needed reforms

THE abolition of more than 71,000 federal jobs in BPS-1 to BPS-16 — or over 10pc of around 680,000 sanctioned ...