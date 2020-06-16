Earthquake tremors felt in Islamabad, KP: reports

Earthquake tremors were felt in Islamabad and areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Tuesday, initial reports said. It was the second time tremors hit KP today.

Earlier in the morning, a quake of magnitude 5.7 was recorded in several areas of KP, including the provincial capital Peshawar, APP reported.

Mansehra, Swat, Upper and Lower Dir, Shangla, Swabi, Malakand, Nowshera, Charsadda, Kohat, Dera Ismail Khan and Bannu also felt tremors. No loss of life or property has been reported.

The Met Office said that the depth of the quake was 112 kilometres and its epicentre was in Tajikistan.

According to the National Seismic Monitoring Centre, an earthquake of magnitude 5.1 was recorded in the Afghanistan-Tajikistan border region.

This is a developing story that is being updated as the situation evolves. Initial reports in the media can sometimes be inaccurate. We will strive to ensure timeliness and accuracy by relying on credible sources such as concerned, qualified authorities and our staff reporters.