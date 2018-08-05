DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

PIA to bring back stranded SAI passengers from China

BhagwandasUpdated August 05, 2018

Email

KARACHI: Pakistan International Airlines has finally come to the rescue of the Pakistani passengers who have been stranded in China since July 29 due to the cancellation of Shaheen Air International’s flight, as PIA is expected to send its aircraft to China probably on Sunday night.

Keeping in view the hardship being faced by the stranded Pakistani passengers, PIA has agreed to send its aircraft on a request of the SAI, said PIA spokesperson Mashhood Tajwar while responding to Dawn queries on Saturday.

However, he said, permissions would have to be sought from India to overfly its territory as PIA did not have a service to Guangzhou. Besides, sparing an aircraft for the special flight would be a challenge as PIA’s Haj operation is under way.

Earlier, the SAI had approached PIA to get its passengers back home. The SAI representative, Zoheb Hassan, said: “The SAI had asked PIA to bring back the passengers on commercial terms but we are still waiting for PIA’s reply.”

The CAA had previously allowed the SAI to send its aircraft to bring back the stranded passengers. But when the SAI was about to operate the flight, CAA inspectors found out that the SAI aircraft was faulty. The CAA did not allow the SAI to send that aircraft on “technical grounds”, said CAA spokesperson Pervez George.

The SAI asked the PIA to bring back the passengers when it could not arrange another aircraft.

The CAA had suspended the SAI’s flight operations, except Haj flights, over non-payment of over Rs1.5 billion dues to the authority.

The SAI was providing hotel accommodation and food to the stranded passengers, while it had refunded the money to many of the passengers, said a representative of the airline.

Published in Dawn, August 5th, 2018

For more live updates, follow Dawn.com's official news Instagram account @dawn.today

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Hostage to numbers

Hostage to numbers

It helps that the system is already geared towards the authoritarian-democrat. Parties are a top-down venture here.

Opinion

Editorial

Updated August 05, 2018

Attack on schools

AN assault on education, particularly girls’ education, brings back some of the most terrible memories of...
August 05, 2018

Governing Karachi

KARACHI belongs to everyone, but no one seems to want to govern the southern megapolis responsibly — the former is...
August 05, 2018

Planned tourism

THE story of the residents of Shishkat and Ainabad in Gilgit-Baltistan is that of a path forward carved doggedly out...
August 04, 2018

Finding the missing

CHIEF Justice Saqib Nisar has issued a stark warning that should be heeded by any elements within the state ...
Updated August 04, 2018

Women turnout

WHILE there were several flaws in the July 25 polls, modest, yet consequential, achievements were nonetheless made....
August 04, 2018

Working mothers

JACINDAMANIA may only grow internationally now that the New Zealand prime minister has returned to official duties...