Envoy Ali Siddiqui meets US Defence Secy James Mattis in Washington

Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United States (US) Ali Jahangir Siddiqui called on US Secretary of Defence James Mattis at the Pentagon in Washington on Tuesday, Radio Pakistan reported.

According to Radio Pakistan, the officials noted that both countries have been working towards the restoration of their bilateral ties. Issues of regional security also came under discussion.

This is one of the newly appointed envoys first meetings with a top US official. Ali Siddiqui, who earlier served as a special assistant on economic and business affairs to former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi was named ambassador in March this year.

Siddiqui's meeting with Mattis comes days after Afghan President Ashraf Ghani contacted Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf chief Imran Khan. The Afghan president and Khan "agreed to overcome the past and to lay a new foundation for a prosperous political, social and economic future of both countries Afghanistan and Pakistan."