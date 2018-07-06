DAWN.COM

Pakistan Stock Exchange closes flat after see-saw session

Dawn.comUpdated July 06, 2018

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) landed flat on Friday after a see-saw session affected by political noise following the verdict announced by accountability court against Nawaz Sharif in Avenfield reference case.

The benchmark KSE-100 index closed 45 points above yesterday's close at 40,284, after losing over 200 points within the first half hour of trading to hit the day's low of 40,029 and peaking at 40,436 points near the session's close.

Trading, however, remained dull as only 103.9 million shares worth Rs3.3 billion were traded. Of the 300 scrips traded today, 154 advanced, 121 declined and 25 remained unchanged.

Power generation and distribution sector dominated trading for the second session in a row with 41.0m shares traded.

Volumes were led by:

  1. K-Electric Limited: 40.5m shares traded [-1.59pc];

  2. Pakistan Intl. Bulk Terminal Ltd: 4.6m shares traded [+2.06pc];

  3. TRG Pakistan Ltd: 3.3m shares traded [+1.36pc];

  4. D. G. Khan Cement Co. Ltd: 3.2m shares traded [+0.33pc];

  5. Fauji Cement Co Ltd: 3.1m shares traded [+0.18pc].

Bill
Jul 06, 2018 07:47pm

That news of Nawaz Sharif's conviction had already been factored in.

