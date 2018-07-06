At least 10 dead, several injured in traffic accident near Nawabshah

At least 10 people were killed and 18 injured in a traffic accident near Bucheri town, some 12 kilometers away from Nawabshah (Shaheed Benazirabad) on Friday.

Initial reports said that at least eight passengers died on the spot, whereas more than a dozen suffered injuries as a passenger coach, a van and a car collided at Bucheri Chowk on the Mehran Highway.

The bodies and the injured were shifted to Peoples Medical University (PMU) Hospital Nawabshah, where sources later confirmed that the death toll had reached 10, while three are critically injured.

Emergency was declared at the PMU Hospital where deputy commissioner (DC) Shaheed Benazirabad and commandant Indus Rangers also reached to monitor the situation.

The coach was heading towards Karachi when it met the tragic accident.