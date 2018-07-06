DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

At least 10 dead, several injured in traffic accident near Nawabshah

Zulfiqar MemonJuly 06, 2018

Email


At least 10 people were killed and 18 injured in a traffic accident near Bucheri town, some 12 kilometers away from Nawabshah (Shaheed Benazirabad) on Friday.

Initial reports said that at least eight passengers died on the spot, whereas more than a dozen suffered injuries as a passenger coach, a van and a car collided at Bucheri Chowk on the Mehran Highway.

The bodies and the injured were shifted to Peoples Medical University (PMU) Hospital Nawabshah, where sources later confirmed that the death toll had reached 10, while three are critically injured.

Emergency was declared at the PMU Hospital where deputy commissioner (DC) Shaheed Benazirabad and commandant Indus Rangers also reached to monitor the situation.

The coach was heading towards Karachi when it met the tragic accident.

For more live updates, follow Dawn.com's official news Instagram account @dawn.today

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated July 06, 2018

Disturbing electoral entry

THE normalisation of the religious far right and the militant right in national politics ought to be of great ...
July 06, 2018

XDR typhoid crisis

AS evinced in recent days, come monsoon season and Pakistan is awash with multiple crises. Yet one emerging issue,...
July 06, 2018

Fire hazards

A FIRE at a foam-manufacturing unit in Karachi’s SITE area on Thursday has once again highlighted the dangers...
Updated July 05, 2018

Nawaz’s dilemma

THE first phase of a historic accountability trial of former prime minister and PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif and his...
July 05, 2018

Flooding in Lahore

PREDICTABLY enough, the torrential rains in Lahore on Tuesday and Wednesday have been the harbinger of bad news. At...
July 05, 2018

World Cup mania

REGARDLESS of which team goes on to win the FIFA World Cup 2018 later this month, the tournament, hosted by Russia,...