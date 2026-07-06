E-Paper | July 08, 2026

World Nomad Games launch global campaign with brand film

Jamal Shahid Published Updated
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ISLAMABAD: The International Secretariat of the World Nomad Games has unveiled the official brand film for the 2026 edition, titled ‘The Call Begins Here’, marking the start of its global campaign, said the Embassy of Kyrgyzstan in a statement issued on Sunday.

The film reflected the essence of the ‘World Nomad Games’ as a unique international platform celebrating sport, culture, and living heritage. It presented a narrative of shared human connections that transcend generations, cultures and borders, emphasising values that unite communities across the world.

The World Nomad Games are scheduled to take place in the Kyrgyz Republic from August 31 to September 6. The event was expected to draw participation from more than 95 countries, with over 3,000 representatives from sports, cultural and academic sectors.

In addition, more than 600 accredited media professionals from around the world were likely to cover the event, the statement said.

Set against the stunning landscapes of Kyrgyzstan, the film offered a glimpse into the country’s rich nomadic traditions.

It highlighted traditional sports, cultural practices, and the everyday lives of people who continued to preserve and pass on this heritage to future generations.

Through powerful visuals and storytelling, the film invited global audiences to explore the spirit and identity of nomadic civilisation.

As part of the promotional campaign, the film will be showcased across digital platforms, international media outlets, official presentations, and global promotional events. It was expected to play a key role in raising awareness and building anticipation for the upcoming games.

With its central message, ‘The Call Begins Here’, the campaign invited people worldwide to engage with the enduring legacy of nomadic heritage and take part in a global celebration where tradition continued to inspire the future.

Published in Dawn, July 6th, 2026

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Jamal Shahid is an Islamabad-based reporter for Dawn with over two decades of experience. He covers the Public Accounts Committee and the National Assembly’s Question Hour, as well as diplomatic events, climate change, and human rights issues in the capital.

Jamal Shahid

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