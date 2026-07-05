E-Paper | July 09, 2026

No long marches likely as JAAC eyes fresh demos in AJK

Tariq Naqash Published
comments
Whatsapp Channel
Add Dawn as a trusted source
Google Preferred Source

MUZAFFARABAD: Government officials have ruled out the possibility of long marches as sit-in participants of the proscribed Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC) are expected to hold demonstrations at their respective protest sites today.

The main sit-in continued at the Eidgah ground, while smaller gatherings, with attendance ranging between 100 and 500 people, were also being held at Mutyalmera, Singola, Paniola and Shujaabad. According to official sources, participants at the main sit-in on the outskirts of Rawalakot were expected to organise a short rally near the protest site after assembling there at 2pm on Sunday.

“There is no information suggesting they intend to move beyond their respective protest sites,” an official said, attributing the rumours of long marches to the absence of communication facilities in the region.

An official described the sit-ins on the outskirts of the town as gatherings where participants mostly assembled in the evening “to enjoy the cool weather and free meals”.

He said there was no shortage of food supplies at the main protest camp, where rations had been stockpiled in a nearby marriage hall, and meals were being prepared in makeshift ovens. Food was also being provided to households accommodating participants from other areas, he added.

Poonch administration recommends disciplinary action against 70 more officials

The official maintained that although roads leading to Rawalakot remained blocked, there was no shortage of essential commodities in the town. “The administration has allowed grocery stores, medical outlets, poultry and dairy shops to operate so that residents can meet their daily needs,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Poonch administration has intensified its campaign against government employees allegedly participating in the sit-ins by recommending disciplinary action against more than 70 additional officials.

Official correspondence showed that the employees included 42 from the education department — among them one lecturer and 32 teachers — 12 from the health department, five each from the electricity and public works departments, three from the local government and rural development department, and two each from the agriculture and forests departments.

The administration also recommended action against five employees of the National Bank of Pakistan and one employee of the Pakistan Post Office.

The proposed measures include stoppage of salaries and initiation of disciplinary proceedings.

Separately, the education secretariat initiated an inquiry against two retired teachers from Kotli after suspending their pensions over similar allegations, according to another official letter.

In a separate development, the AJK police rejected what it described as a coordinated social media campaign that claimed the law enforcement agencies had attacked the Eidgah sit-in in Rawalakot.

Published in Dawn, July 5th, 2026

Our readers are at the heart of everything we do.
Do you have a thought to share or a way we can improve? We’d love to hear it. Reach out to us at feedback@dawn.com.
Pakistan

Tariq Naqash is a Muzaffarabad-based senior staff correspondent for Dawn with nearly three decades of experience in reporting, analysis, and feature writing. His work focuses on politics, conflict, and governance. He can be found on X at @tariqnaqash.

Tariq Naqash

Read more

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Hamas’s move
Updated 08 Jul, 2026

Hamas’s move

THE decision taken by Hamas to relinquish governance of Gaza appears to be designed to put the onus on the US and...
Terrorism threat
Updated 08 Jul, 2026

Terrorism threat

THE surge in terrorist violence in Balochistan highlights the renewed threat confronting Pakistan. The martyrdom of...
Football meddling
08 Jul, 2026

Football meddling

AFTER ending co-hosts America’s World Cup run in the last-16 stage, Belgium felt justice had been served. It was...
America at 250
07 Jul, 2026

America at 250

THOUGH America’s 250th independence anniversary observed on Saturday is a significant milestone, the celebrations...
Ravi encroachments
07 Jul, 2026

Ravi encroachments

SUPARCO’S satellite imagery reveals the rapid expansion of Lahore into the floodplains of the Ravi river, with the...
Misdirected justice
07 Jul, 2026

Misdirected justice

ACHILD will be tried in a court of law over January’s deadly Gul Plaza fire that claimed 72 lives, but not, it...
Dawn News English Podcasts
Subscribe