‘China, others to receive special treatment in Hormuz’, Iranian envoy to Beijing says

Iran’s ambassador to China says the Chinese and other friendly countries will receive special treatment in the Strait of Hormuz, Al Jazeera reports.

Abdolreza Rahmani Fazli has announced a new arrangement to facilitate China and others in Hormuz “in coordination with Oman”. Part of this arrangement will be the imposition of fees on vessels passing through the strait, according to the ambassador.

“The application of this fee will not contradict the international laws of the sea,” he says

The envoy has made the remarks in a speech at the World Peace Forum held in Beijing.