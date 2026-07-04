'It has gone very well despite great difficulties': PM Shehbaz on mediation between US and Iran

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif says it has been a great honour for Pakistan to play the role of a mediator and work towards a truce between the United States and Iran, speaking to Turkiye’s TRT World.

“While it was a very noble undertaking, but at the same time, it is a very difficult and complicated task, and being a mediator, Pakistan being a neighbourly country to Iran, we had to be very honest and sincere with both the parties and very careful so that we don’t take them on the wrong [path],” he says.

“I think so far it has gone very well despite great difficulties, and in that, I’d like to thank all our brotherly and friendly countries, who have really played a very important role, including President [Recep] Tayyip Erdogan of Turkiye. He extended unconditional support to promote this peace process, along with other brotherly countries like the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Egypt. Without their support, it would not be possible.”

He adds that the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding has been signed and technical discussions have started, expressing hope that lasting peace will emerge.

“Those talks are continuing and from Pakistan’s side, I must bring on record Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir played one of the most pivotal roles — he was in touch with the Iranian leadership and American leadership,” the premier says.

“He worked through the nights, burning his midnight oil and untiringly, there were moments when it felt like everything would fall through. Mercifully, by the grace of God, he did not lose hope and was consistent.”

PM Shehbaz also praised Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, who “worked diligently and here we are.

“Let’s hope, and pray to God, that things will move now in the right direction,” the premier says.