Representatives from Hezbollah and Hamas attend Khamenei funeral ceremonies

Representatives from Hezbollah and Hamas have attended the funeral ceremonies of late Iranian supreme leader Ali Khamenei on Saturday and met with Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, AFP reports citing state media.

The Hezbollah delegation, headed by senior official and former minister Mohammed Fneish, included officials and families of killed and wounded members, the group tells Lebanese media.

Hamas, meanwhile, says in a statement that its delegation was led by the head of its political bureau, Mohammed Darwish and includes other bureau members such as Bassem Naim.