Ousted Iranian shah's son Reza Pahlavi slams funeral of ‘deceased dictator’ Khamenei

The exiled former crown prince of Iran has addressed foreign dignitaries who travelled to Tehran to pay their respects to Khamenei, calling him a “deceased dictator” who is not mourned by the people, Al Jazeera reports.

“Iran is mourning more than 40,000 sons and daughters slaughtered on January 8 and 9 by Khamenei, Ghalibaf, and their machinery of repression,” Pahlavi says on X, referring to protests over economic grievances that were violently repressed.

“The regime is spending vast amounts of the Iranian people’s wealth to stage this propaganda spectacle, yet not a single democratic leader attended,” he adds.

“What you see today is not a nation in grief for its ruler. It is a nation filled with righteous anger, and that anger and heroic bravery will bring down what remains of this criminal regime.”