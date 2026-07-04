Turkiye's Erdogan says monitoring 'war-addicted' Israel's attempts to sabotage Islamabad MoU

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says Ankara is closely monitoring provocations by the Israeli government “aimed at sabotaging the agreement of the memorandum of understanding” between the US and Iran.

Erdogan says that Tel Aviv has linked its political survival with the continuation of conflicts in the region, and that Israeli forces are also continuing their “inhumane attacks” on the people of Gaza.

“The current war-addicted Israeli government must not be allowed to once again engulf our region in the smell of gunpowder and blood,” he adds. “Turkiye seeks the establishment of an environment in which all the peoples of the region, regardless of their faith, can live in peace and security.

“We are also making every effort to create such an environment. Taking this opportunity, I think it is worth emphasising the following point: no solution that does not derive strength from the contributions of countries in the region can possibly be lasting,” he adds