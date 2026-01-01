FIA declares Karachi Metropolitan Corporation documents relating to cotton exchange building ‘forged’

KARACHI: The stand-off over the historical Karachi Cotton Exchange building has escalated further as the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) not only rejected the mayor’s statement, in which he described the FIA’s action as “unlawful”, but has gone a step further, accusing the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) of relying on “fake” and “forged” documents to assert ownership of the building.

Mayor Barrister Murtaza Wahab a day earlier had challenged the FIA and the Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) and declared their recent sealing of the heritage Karachi Cotton Exchange building on I.I. Chundrigar Road “unlawful”. He also claimed that the building is “municipal land” owned by the KMC.

However, in an immediate reaction, the FIA came up with a sharp and strong reply, further deepening the controversy.

The FIA rejected the mayor’s claim that the action was “unilateral”, “hasty” and “unlawful”, insisting that it was acting in aid of the ETPB under the Supreme Court orders.

Rejects mayor’s allegations of ‘unlawful’ action, says it’s only assisting the ETPB under SC orders, seeks help in ongoing probe

“The FIA has been extending assistance to the EPTB in relation to retrieval/restoration of properties lying in trust with ETPB, in compliance with the operative directions contained in the Hon’ble Supreme Court of Pakistan’s order dated 16-11-2021,” the letter stated.

The agency said the ETPB had formally sought the FIA’s assistance for retrieval of the subject property and for initiating legal action after certain title and ownership documents “prima facie, appeared to be forged/fabricated”.

Acting on this request, the FIA said it initiated a probe and “facilitated ETPB in retrieval/restoration of possession of the subject property on 12-12-2025”.

Referring to historical records, the FIA said the property stood notified as Evacuee Trust Property through a Gazette of Pakistan notification dated August 9, 1963. The notification, it added, required any person having a lien or claim to submit the same within the stipulated period “failing which such lien/claim would be deemed to have been waived”.

The agency maintained that based on the material available at this stage, “no claim was filed within the stipulated period before the competent Evacuee Trust forum”.

The FIA also directly questioned the authenticity of documents relied upon by the Karachi Cotton Association (KCA), particularly a purported lease extension extract dated February 17, 2003.

“It has emerged, prima facie, that the purported lease extension extract dated 17-02-2003 produced/relied upon by KCA does not correspond with the relevant official record. In this regard, the custodian and record keeper concerned has also provided a statement under Section 161 of the CrPC to this agency. Further, the endorsement/stamping of the relevant extract as “FAKE/FORGED” by KMC officials forms part of the evidence collected to date,” the FIA letter said.

Beyond the ownership dispute, the FIA raised concerns over the use of the building, stating that the KCA was occupying only a limited portion while “substantial portions were sub-let/let out to multiple occupants/tenants”.

The agency claimed material collected during the probe showed the presence of 213 tenants, with rents being collected, and said that alleged informal arrangements, commonly referred to as “Pagri”, were also under examination.

Dismissing allegations of lack of due process, the FIA said the ETPB had initiated its statutory process, including issuance of notices to occupants and tenants earlier this year.

“Accordingly, the characterisation that action was taken ‘unilaterally’ or without antecedent process is not borne out by available record,” the letter said, adding that the FIA’s role was “limited to lawful assistance in aid of enforcement”.

While stressing that the matter remains under lawful probe, the FIA urged public offices to “refrain from any communication or action that may have the effect of prejudicing or impeding an ongoing investigation”.

It also sought the KMC’s cooperation in providing certified records to clarify whether any objection was filed against the 1963 notification and whether any lease renewal in favour of KCA was ever formally processed.

Published in Dawn, January 1st, 2026