SEE: Iranians mourn as huge crowds gather in Iran for Khamenei's funeral ceremonies Published July 4, 2026 0 comments Join our Whatsapp Channel Add Dawn as a trusted source A woman reacts as mourners gather on the day of a public farewell ceremony to pay their respects to assassinated Supreme Leader Khamenei at the Imam Khomeini Grand Mosalla, in Tehran, Iran July 4, 2026. — Reuters A woman reacts as mourners gather on the day of a public farewell ceremony to pay their respects to assassinated Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei at the Imam Khomeini Grand Mosalla, in Tehran, Iran July 4, 2026. — Reuters Mourners pay their final respects to Iran’s slain supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei at the start of his funeral ceremonies at the Grand Mosalla in Tehran on July 4, 2026. — AFP A woman mourns while carrying a child as people gather on the day of a public farewell ceremony to pay their respects to assassinated Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei at the Imam Khomeini Grand Mosalla, in Tehran, Iran July 4, 2026. — Reuters