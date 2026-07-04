E-Paper | July 08, 2026

SEE: Iranians mourn as huge crowds gather in Iran for Khamenei's funeral ceremonies

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A woman reacts as mourners gather on the day of a public farewell ceremony to pay their respects to assassinated Supreme Leader Khamenei at the Imam Khomeini Grand Mosalla, in Tehran, Iran July 4, 2026. — Reuters
A woman reacts as mourners gather on the day of a public farewell ceremony to pay their respects to assassinated Supreme Leader Khamenei at the Imam Khomeini Grand Mosalla, in Tehran, Iran July 4, 2026. — Reuters
A woman reacts as mourners gather on the day of a public farewell ceremony to pay their respects to assassinated Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei at the Imam Khomeini Grand Mosalla, in Tehran, Iran July 4, 2026. — Reuters
A woman reacts as mourners gather on the day of a public farewell ceremony to pay their respects to assassinated Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei at the Imam Khomeini Grand Mosalla, in Tehran, Iran July 4, 2026. — Reuters
Mourners pay their final respects to Iran’s slain supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei at the start of his funeral ceremonies at the Grand Mosalla in Tehran on July 4, 2026. — AFP
Mourners pay their final respects to Iran’s slain supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei at the start of his funeral ceremonies at the Grand Mosalla in Tehran on July 4, 2026. — AFP
A woman mourns while carrying a child as people gather on the day of a public farewell ceremony to pay their respects to assassinated Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei at the Imam Khomeini Grand Mosalla, in Tehran, Iran July 4, 2026. — Reuters
A woman mourns while carrying a child as people gather on the day of a public farewell ceremony to pay their respects to assassinated Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei at the Imam Khomeini Grand Mosalla, in Tehran, Iran July 4, 2026. — Reuters
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